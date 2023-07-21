One of the greatest batters of all time and arguably the finest of his era, Virat Kohli is a name that needs no introduction. As the lynchpin of the Indian batting unit entered his 500th international match -- in the second Test between India and West Indies -- a strong buzz emerged on social media among fans and former cricketers. The illustrious milestone, achieved by only a handful of players in world cricket, saw Kohli remain unbeaten on 87 at the end of the first day's play. During the course of his stay on Day 1, Virat his some sumptuous shots, but nothing topped his trademark cover drive.

At the age of 34, Kohli isn't showing any signs of a slowdown, marching towards another solid hundred in his illustrious career. His boundary through the covers all but summed up the sort of knock he has had so far with a brilliant drive through the covers. Here's the video:

India reached the 200-run mark in 57.4 overs as Virat-Jadeja continued their goal of giving their side a healthy first-innings score.

The 60th over bowled by Kemar Roach saw the duo letting their arms loose, with Virat smashing him for two fours while Jadeja hit a boundary too. Jadeja slowly started to find his rhythm as well.

Virat brought up his 30th Test half-century in his 500th international match with a four in 97 balls. The duo brought up their fifty-run stand as well. India reached the 250-run mark in 71.2 overs, with the help of a double from Virat.

Kohli-Jadeja brought up the 100-run stand in 169 balls. Kohli marched into the 80s with a four. The duo made sure that India finished the day without losing another wicket.

Advertisement

With ANI inputs