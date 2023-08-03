Team India successfully clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 against West Indies. Despite losing by six wickets in the second match, the Hardik Pandya-led side roared back in style in the third ODI and registered a historic 200-run victory. The win was memorable as it was India's highest-ever win by runs on away soil. On Thursday, both the teams will be facing each other again in the first T20I of the five-match series. This series will be a memorable one for Team India as their several players will look forward to achieve rare feats.

The first record on the list is of skipper Hardik Pandya, who needs two more wickets to complete 150 wickets in T20 cricket. He is also on the road to become only the second player to complete a tally of more than 4000 runs and 150 wickets in the shortest format.

Talking about runs, aggressive batter Suryakumar Yadav is 325 runs away from completing his 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. The 32-year-old batter will be joining the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and others in this elite list.

Young pacer Arshdeep Singh will be making a comeback in the national team after a memorable County stint. Known for his economical death bowling, the 24-year-old pacer requires only nine wickets to complete 50 wickets in T20I cricket. He will also become the fifth Indian pacer to achieve this rare milestone.

The third ODI against West Indies turned out to be a blessing for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson as he battled through his rough phase and smashed a half-century. He needs only 21 runs to surpass the 6000-run mark in the T20s.

Lastly, senior leg spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal is on the cusp of becoming the first Indian men's bowler to have 100 wickets in the T20I format. He needs only nine more wickets to achieve this big milestone.

Talking about the first T20I, led by dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya, India will look to give opportunities to hungry guys such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar in these five matches beginning with the opener at the Brian Lara Stadium.

It was their stellar performances in the Indian Premier League that have earned the likes of Varma and Jaiswal a maiden call-up to India's T20I squad and they will certainly look to make the most of it.

(With PTI Inputs)