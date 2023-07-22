India has so far been in complete control in the second Test against West Indies in Trinidad. While Virat Kohli scored his 29th Test ton, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin scored brilliant half-centuries to take India's first innings score to 438. However, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who made a comeback to the Test team after some solid display in domestic cricket, could not replicate the same form in the two Tests so far. In the first Test in Dominica, he was out for 3. Then in the first innings of the second Test, Rahane was out for 8. All this is giving former India opener Aakash Chopra the feeling that his 'notice period is on'.

"Ajinkya Rahane - he is the vice-captain of this team for sure but you get the feeling that the notice period is on. It happens with some players and it seems like it is happening with him as well or will happen," Chopra said on his YouTube channelat the end of Day 1's play.

"He got an inside edge once earlier as well. Then he got it a second time and the ball hit the stumps. It was a session where India lost four wickets and the run-scoring was slow but in the end, India are in a commanding situation."

Meanwhile, the peerless Virat Kohli headlined his 500th international appearance with a 76th hundred as India coasted to a healthy first innings score of 438 on Day 2.

Kohli, who missed out on a hundred in the previous Test, made a polished 121 in 206 balls, his 29th in the longest format, getting on even keel with none other than the legendary Sir Donald Bradman.

In the process, he also added 159 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (61 off 152 balls), who also scored his 19th half-century in Tests.

The first session of the second day undoubtedly belonged to Kohli, who was hardly troubled by any of the West Indies pacers, having taken 77 runs in singles, doubles and triples apart from the 11 boundaries in all.

Starting the day at 87, Kohli reached his century in the first half an hour while dispatching a Roach delivery wide of point with a stretched square drive. The wide grin while raising his bat and then taking a bow said it all.

The satisfaction of scoring his first overseas Test hundred in half a decade was palpable, having last scored a ton on foreign soil in Perth in 2018.

With PTI inputs