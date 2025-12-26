Mumbai vs Uttarakhand Live Updates, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Star India batter Rohit Sharma shockingly departed for a first-ball duck for Mumbai against Uttarakhand in their Vijay Hazare Trophy clash in Jaipur. Rohit slammed 155 in Mumbai's first game against Sikkim, but was dismissed today for zero. Brothers Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan are at the crease for Shardul Thakur-led Mumbai, who are two down. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi managed only 11 runs. Rohit's early dismissal is huge disappointment for the thousands of fans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. (Live Scorecard)