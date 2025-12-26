Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai vs Uttarakhand Live Score Updates, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan Out To Rescue Mumbai After Rohit Sharma's Golden Duck
Mumbai vs Uttarakhand Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma has been dismissed for a golden duck in Mumbai's game against Uttarakhand in Jaipur.
Mumbai vs Uttarakhand Live Updates, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Star India batter Rohit Sharma shockingly departed for a first-ball duck for Mumbai against Uttarakhand in their Vijay Hazare Trophy clash in Jaipur. Rohit slammed 155 in Mumbai's first game against Sikkim, but was dismissed today for zero. Brothers Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan are at the crease for Shardul Thakur-led Mumbai, who are two down. Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi managed only 11 runs. Rohit's early dismissal is huge disappointment for the thousands of fans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. (Live Scorecard)
Match 33, Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2025/26, Dec 26, 2025
Play In Progress
MUM
32/2 (6.4)
UT
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.80
Batsman
Musheer Khan
12* (16)
Sarfaraz Khan
2 (2)
Bowler
Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, VHT Live Score
Welcome to the coverage of Match 30 of Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2025/26. We are here in Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur for the match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand and it promises to be a gripping contest.Ball-by-ball updates are unavailable for this match.