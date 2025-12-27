Ishan Kishan Earns Huge Praise From India Legend: "Even Kevin Pietersen Didn't Hit Me Like That"
The India legend went down memory lane and recalled bowling to Ishan Kishan in an exhibition match.
- Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh praised Ishan Kishan following the southpaw's impressive domestic form
- He took a trip down memory lane and recalled being smashed for boundaries by Kishan in an exhibition match
- "Even Kevin Pietersen didn't hit me like that with a reverse switch hit the way this young boy did," he said
Ishan Kishan continues his terrific form in domestic cricket. The southpaw led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy just a few days ago, scoring a sensational match-winning century in the final. He followed this with another brilliant ton as the state began its Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, albeit in a losing cause. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh praised the southpaw for his one-day hundred that came against Karnataka in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Kishan went berserk, taking just 33 balls to reach the three-figure mark. He finished with 125 runs off just 39 deliveries and struck seven fours and 14 sixes in the game against Karnataka at a strike rate of 320.51.
"He's (Ishan) small in stature, but he hits such big shots," said Harbhajan in a video on his YouTube channel.
"I had already recognized his talent earlier. I had come to play a match with him once. I remember it clearly, it was an exhibition match in Mumbai. I was bowling. I bowled one ball a little slower, and he played it slightly late towards the covers. The next ball he went down on one knee and hit it for a four there. Then I said to myself, 'Okay, now I won't bowl slow to him, I'll bowl fast.' I bowled a fast delivery. The ball was a bit wet. But the moment the ball left my hand, he went down and played a reverse sweep. I remember that very clearly," he added.
Harbhajan went on to say that not even former England captain Kevin Pietersen smashed him better on a switch hit than Kishan.
"I said, this guy is an amazing player. I mean, even Kevin Pietersen didn't hit me like that with a reverse switch hit the way this young boy did. I said, this is a special talent. After that, recently he wasn't in the team, but as I said, I'm really happy to see him back in the side because he has a lot of power. He is a very, very strong player. He's young, but he plays with great maturity," Harbhajan said.
Kishan's impressive performance in domestic cricket earned him a spot in India's 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2026.