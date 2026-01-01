It has been a superb start for Dhruv Jurel in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. He has played four matches in the tournament, scoring 324 runs at an average of 108 and a strike rate of 137.87. He started with two consecutive fifties before scoring 160 not out -- his first List A century -- in Uttar Pradesh's match against Baroda. Jurel has peaked at the right time as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors are set to announce the squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11.

The position of wicketkeeper-batter in India's ODI team is a tough one to grab for any player. KL Rahul is the first choice in the role, while Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan come up as the second-best contenders. The impressive performance of Jurel, of late, adds to the list.

When asked about the chance of being selected in India's white-ball team, Jurel had an answer full of self-belief.

"I don't set too many goals for myself. I focus on the process. Even before the Vijay Hazare Trophy, when I got some time, I got some time, I was batting for 4-5 hours and creating scenarios in my mind about what I can do. Whatever the result and selection may be, no one can take my hard work away from me. That's why I work hard. It has brought me this far and will take me further," he told Times of India.

Jurel scored just 17 runs in the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 31, but his team Uttar Pradesh continued its unbeaten run in the edition, extending its winning streak to four matches.

Aryan Juyal slammed an unbeaten 150 to steal the thunder from Sumit Ghadigaonkar as UP registered a 58-run win over Assam via the VJD method in a rain-hit match to stay on top of Group B.

Opting to bat, Assam skipper Ghadigaonkar struck a scintillating 101 off 86 balls and Sibsankar Roy cracked an 82 off 83 deliveries. But Zeeshan Ansari (3/60) and Vipraj Nigam (4/66) applied the brakes as Assam were bowled out for 308 in 48.4 overs.

Chasing a stiff target, Juyal played the role of the sheet anchor, blasting 15 fours and three sixes in a sizzling 150 not out off 140 balls.

He has scored 80 and 134 in two of the three earlier games. He is not keeping wickets for the time being as Jurel is donning the big gloves.

Juyal was well supported by Priyam Garg, who made 52 off 53 balls with five fours, while skipper Rinku Singh (37 off 15 balls) provided the finishing touches with some lusty blows as Uttar Pradesh reached 291 for two in 42 overs when rain stopped play.

(With PTI Inputs)