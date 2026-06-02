Brock Lesnar may have won at Clash in Italy, but one WWE superstar clearly isn't ready to move on. Just weeks after what looked like an emotional retirement at WrestleMania 42, The Beast Incarnate shocked everyone by returning on RAW and going straight after Oba Femi. The unexpected comeback is now one of the biggest talking points in WWE, especially after it led to another huge match between the two stars.

At Clash in Italy, Lesnar managed to pick up the win, but the story didn't end there. Oba Femi recently addressed the loss after a big victory on RAW and made it very clear that he doesn't think his rivalry with Brock Lesnar is finished. Femi's words became viral among WWE fans, and online fans started reacting immediately.

Oba Femi rejects Brock Lesnar's claim that their rivalry is finished

Following his emotional farewell at WrestleMania 42 after losing to Oba Femi, Brock Lesnar looked set to end his in-ring career. However, that retirement proved short-lived when he returned on the May 18 episode of RAW and attacked Femi with multiple F-5s.

The confrontation led to a match at Clash in Italy, where Lesnar eventually defeated Femi. It took seven F-5s, including one through a table, before Lesnar was finally able to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Lesnar reportedly told Femi that they were finished because both men now had one win over the other.

On RAW, Oba Femi earned a spot in the King of the Ring semi-finals by winning a Fatal Four-Way Match. WWE later shared a clip of him walking up the entrance ramp after the victory.

In that video, Femi directly addressed Lesnar's comments and reminded him that the score between them remains tied.

"1-1 doesn't equal done. You fool. It's far from over."

Eric Bischoff explains why Lesnar's retirement did not make complete sense

While many fans were surprised by Brock Lesnar's return, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff also questioned the situation.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said Lesnar's retirement moment at WrestleMania 42 felt genuine and emotional. According to him, the farewell appeared completely real at the time.

Bischoff suggested that Lesnar may have made an emotional decision in the moment before later realising he could not officially retire yet. He also speculated that WWE may not have been prepared for such a sudden retirement and needed time to determine the creative direction moving forward.

For now, Oba Femi has made his position clear. Despite Lesnar's victory at Clash in Italy, he believes their rivalry is still unfinished, and fans continue discussing the possibility of what could happen next.