Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam in Minneapolis delivered high-stakes drama on Sunday. The event, headlined by Roman Reigns, saw the Tribal Chief successfully retaining his WWE World Heavyweight Championship over longtime nemesis Seth Rollins in a heated main event. Reigning as the evening's sole surviving champion, Reigns watched the rest of the show produced some intriguing results, as Baron Corbin dethroned Trick Williams for the United States Title, while Chad Gable forced Penta to submit for the Intercontinental Championship.

Chelsea Green, on the other hand, outlasted four rivals in a ladder match to seize the Interim WWE Women's Championship. In fact, a returning Kevin Owens made his statement of intent by locking up a future shot at CM Punk's Undisputed WWE Championship.

WWE SummerSlam Night 2 Results And Highlights:

Kevin Owens defeats Finn Balor, Sami Zayn & Gunther

Making a surprise return after 17 months on the shelf recovering from a neck injury, Kevin Owens inserted himself into the four-way clash and pinned his longtime friend and rival Sami Zayn. The victory officially secured Owens a future shot at CM Punk's Undisputed WWE Championship.

KO IS NO. 1 CONTENDER



Welcome BACK to the KEVIN OWENS SHOW!!! @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/P7Lj5LuV2i — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026

Baron Corbin defeats Trick Williams to win United States Championship

Returning to WWE for his first match back since 2024, Baron Corbin dethroned Trick Williams to capture the United States Championship. Corbin's victory ended Williams' title reign and reshaped the mid-card division on SmackDown.

Baron Corbin is the NEW United States Champion! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DBBR8nxbpW — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026

Chelsea Green defeats Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton & Lash Legend to become Interim WWE Women's Champion

Navigating past four dominant powerhouses in a chaotic, high-flying ladder match, Chelsea Green scaled the rungs to retrieve the championship belt. The triumph earned Green the Interim WWE Women's Championship, marking a major milestone in her WWE career.

CHELSEA GREEN IS THE INTERIM WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!! pic.twitter.com/po8ZdKO1QM — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026

Danhausen beats Dominik Mysterio in the Human Monies on a Pole Match

In a comedic encounter, Danhausen defeated "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio by scaling the turnbuckle and successfully retrieving the suspended prize above the ring post.

DANHAUSEN WINS HUMAN MONIES ON A POLE @DanhausenAD pic.twitter.com/nmGhIC7FK2 — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026

Chad Gable beats Penta to clinch the Intercontinental Championship

Performing in front of his home-state Minnesota crowd, Chad Gable forced Penta to submit to capture his first singles title in WWE. The emotional submission victory capped off a long-running narrative pursuit for Gable, delivering a signature moment in front of his hometown fans.

CHAD GABLE IS INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION!!!



The FIRST singles Title in @WWEGable's WWE career!! pic.twitter.com/qlsq4FDSOL — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2026

Roman Reigns beats Seth Rollins to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

In a main event deeply tied to their 12-year history since the breakup of The Shield, Roman Reigns finally put his psychological ghosts to rest against Seth Rollins. Resisting the temptation to use a steel chair, Reigns defeated Rollins clean via pinfall to retain his World Heavyweight Championship.

A little homage to the 3rd Shield Member pic.twitter.com/F1HaFb2S5O — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2026

Considering the twists and turns in the WWE SummerSlam, it would be interesting to see how the storyline is stitched in the coming weeks.

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