Penta is walking into WWE RAW with a massive opportunity, but a strange detail in WWE's current plans could have given away what happens when he meets Roman Reigns. The two are set to collide in Mexico City for the World Heavyweight Championship, and on paper, Penta has plenty going for him. Still, what WWE has lined up for him after RAW makes the title picture look a lot less straightforward.

The biggest clue comes from Penta's advertised appearance on SmackDown. He is currently expected to wrestle a dark match against Dominik Mysterio, which creates a pretty obvious problem if he leaves RAW as the new World Champion. WWE likely would not have its newly crowned champion making his first appearance as part of a non-televised match. That doesn't completely rule out a Penta win, though. A disqualification could also change the whole equation.

Penta's SmackDown Plans Could Give Away The RAW Result

The SmackDown booking is where the spoiler theory really starts getting interesting.

Penta is being advertised for a dark match against Dominik Mysterio after his World Championship clash with Reigns. If Penta actually wins the title clean on RAW, it would mean WWE is putting its brand-new champion into a dark match almost immediately.

That doesn't feel like the obvious plan.

There is another possibility. Penta could defeat Reigns, but a disqualification could prevent the championship from changing hands. So even if Penta gets the win in some form, Reigns could technically walk away still holding the title.

For now, the booking surrounding Penta seems to point more toward him falling short rather than becoming champion in Mexico City.

Roman Reigns Has His Own Bloodline Problem To Deal With

Reigns isn't exactly entering the match with everything under control either. His Bloodline situation has become messy, with Royce Keys and his 946 stable putting pressure on the group.

Keys has mainly been focused on The Usos, but there is another issue hanging over Reigns. The Tribal Chief reportedly gave the order for Jacob Fatu to attack Keys, meaning that conflict could eventually come directly back toward him.

That leaves Reigns with more than just Penta to think about.

If his attention gets pulled toward the problems inside his own Bloodline, Penta could have the opening needed to take advantage. But even then, the current WWE plans seem to suggest the title isn't changing hands yet.

Another World Title Change Could Happen on RAW

A Penta victory would also create a pretty wild championship run of results.

Four World Championships have already been affected across a very short stretch. Sami Zayn defeated CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown. Stephanie Vaquer took the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan at a recent live event in Chile. Dominik Mysterio then lost the AAA Mega Championship to El Grande Americano at Triplemania 34.

Adding Reigns to that list would make the title picture even more chaotic.

Penta becoming World Champion would obviously be a huge moment, especially in Mexico City. Yet his advertised SmackDown plans are the clearest clue so far that WWE may have another outcome in mind.