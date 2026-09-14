Roman Reigns already has the kind of WrestleMania history most WWE stars can only dream about. But heading toward WrestleMania 43, WWE could put him in an even crazier position before he finally faces The Rock. The idea is simple but massive: Reigns could arrive at the biggest show of 2027 holding two World Championships.

The possible route starts at Survivor Series, where Reigns could challenge Sami Zayn in a title-vs-title match. Zayn recently defeated CM Punk to become a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion, so putting his championship against Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship would instantly make the stakes ridiculous. If Reigns wins both, the whole WrestleMania picture changes.

Roman Reigns Could Become a Double Champion at Survivor Series

A Survivor Series title-vs-title match could give WWE the perfect setup for this story. Sami Zayn is currently holding the Undisputed WWE Championship after shocking CM Punk. Reigns, meanwhile, could put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against him, with both titles available in the same match.

If the Tribal Chief walks out with both belts, he suddenly becomes the biggest prize in WWE heading into the Royal Rumble. That creates another major problem for the rest of the roster. Instead of the Royal Rumble winner choosing between separate championship paths, the 2027 winner could challenge Reigns for both championships at WrestleMania 43.

And there is one name who fits that scenario almost too well.

Cody Rhodes Could Challenge Reigns for Both Championships

The American Nightmare could pick Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent, but this time the stakes would be much bigger than their previous rivalry. Both championships could be waiting on Night 1.

Reigns could enter that match as a double champion, with WWE presenting him as the dominant figure at the top of the company. Cody then has the chance to take everything from him in one shot.

That also gives the match a different emotional shape. Reigns wouldn't simply be defending titles. He would be trying to stop Cody from completing another huge moment, while Cody would have the chance to become a double champion himself.

If Cody wins, Reigns loses the gold but he doesn't disappear from WrestleMania.

Losing the Titles Could Set Up Roman Reigns vs The Rock

This is where the idea gets properly wild. With Cody potentially walking away from Night 1 holding both championships, Reigns would have nothing left to defend on Night 2. His match with The Rock could therefore stand completely apart from the title scene.

Instead, the focus would be family, legacy and power. Reigns would be fighting The Rock over their place in the Anoa'i family, with the Tribal Chief trying to prove that his accomplishments put him above his famous cousin. The Rock, meanwhile, could represent his own legendary place in wrestling history.

That gives WWE a way to make Reigns' championship loss part of the WrestleMania story rather than the end of it. The proposed route is definitely a huge one. But if WWE wants Reigns vs. The Rock to feel bigger than another championship match, having the OTC arrive as a double champion, lose everything to Cody, and then face The Rock could make the entire WrestleMania weekend revolve around Roman Reigns.