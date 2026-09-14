Sami Zayn is back on top in WWE, and he wasted little time making that clear. The Last Real Good Guy defeated CM Punk on last week's SmackDown in Mexico City to become the Undisputed WWE Champion for the second time. His road to the title had been anything but normal, with Zayn repeatedly interfering in title and No. 1 Contender matches while trying to force his way into another championship opportunity.

That opportunity finally came after Punk lost patience with the situation and gave Zayn the rematch he had been chasing for months. The match then turned chaotic near the finish, with Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens getting involved. Owens initially appeared ready to hit Zayn with the championship, but ended up striking Punk instead. He didn't seem too bothered by the mistake, and Zayn immediately used the opening to take the title.

Sami Zayn sends a direct message after winning the WWE Championship

The championship win left Zayn with something he had been trying to get back for months. Rather than giving a long explanation after the match, he kept his message on X extremely simple.

“I AM THE WWE CHAMPION AGAIN,” Zayn wrote.

That line also made his new status pretty clear. He is now a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion, while the SmackDown title picture suddenly has plenty of moving parts around him. Punk, who was directly involved in the title loss, is already confirmed to appear at WWE's Worlds Collide event in Chicago.

I AM THE WWE CHAMPION AGAIN pic.twitter.com/10lqcjBMpK — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 13, 2026

Could Sami Zayn bring back El Generico for CM Punk?

The Worlds Collide situation could give WWE another interesting option for the championship story. The event is scheduled for September 26 at Chicago's Allstate Arena and will take place on the same date as AEW All Out at the NOW Arena.

Punk's promotional video for Worlds Collide may have added another layer. He was shown wearing the luchador mask associated with his time as part of the Straight Edge Society. That has opened the door for the possibility of Punk appearing in a luchador role.

If WWE goes that route, Zayn has an obvious character from his own past that could fit the match. Before joining WWE, he performed as the masked luchador El Generico. A return to that character for a championship rematch with Punk in Chicago would give their rivalry a completely different look.

For now, though, Zayn is the champion again. His one-line statement on X came after a win that changed the entire SmackDown title picture, and the El Generico idea remains a possible direction for the Chicago event.