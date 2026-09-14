Tiffany Stratton had a pretty simple way of reminding everyone why her social media posts get so much attention. The WWE star dropped a fresh set of photos showing off the gear she wore on last week's SmackDown, and one person clearly wasn't going to scroll past without saying something. Her partner, Shady Elnahas, left a very direct comment under the post.

The reaction was short, but honestly, it said enough. Elnahas wrote, “Breaking the internet once again ????????????”, turning his comment into the standout response to Stratton's latest upload. The photos also come during a busy stretch for the former WWE Women's United States Champion, who has been teaming up with Chelsea Green while also dealing with a recent title change on SmackDown.

Tiffany Stratton's Latest Photos Get Shady Elnahas' Attention

Stratton shared the pictures on Instagram, featuring the gear she wore during last week's episode of SmackDown. Elnahas, her partner and a WWE Superstar himself, made his feelings pretty obvious in the comments.

There wasn't a long message or some huge explanation. Just those words: “Breaking the internet once again ????????????.”

It was enough to give the post an extra WWE connection, especially with Elnahas directly reacting to the photos. Stratton has clearly been comfortable showing off her wrestling gear outside the ring too, and this latest post followed that same pattern.

The comment also fits the kind of playful tone between the two, without needing anything more complicated around it.

Shady Elnahas' comment on Tiffany Stratton's latest Instagram post pic.twitter.com/Yb1WpRFskf — WrestleSD (@wrestle_sd) September 14, 2026

Her WWE Story Has Changed After The United States Title Loss

Outside Instagram, Stratton has had some major changes in her WWE run recently. She lost the WWE Women's United States Championship to Jacy Jayne on the August 14, 2026, edition of SmackDown.

She has also remained linked with Chelsea Green, with the two working together as an alliance for quite some time. Green later became part of another major title moment involving Stratton.

Stratton's run has also included a big WrestleMania disappointment. Despite making her debut at WrestleMania 41 and successfully defending the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair there, she was left off the WrestleMania 42 card.

That absence clearly bothered her.

Stratton Wants To Avoid Missing Another WrestleMania

Speaking on The Battleground Podcast, Stratton explained how she handles situations that are within her control.

“I am always somebody that tries to control everything that is fully in my control,” she said, adding that she tries to give her best to every segment and match rather than doing things halfway.

She also said she hopes she is never left off another WrestleMania, while pointing out that being on SummerSlam was still an “amazing opportunity.”

So, while the latest Instagram post is all about the photos and Elnahas' cheeky reaction, Stratton's bigger WWE story is still moving. Her title loss, her alliance with Green, and her comments about WrestleMania show a very different side of what has been happening around her lately.