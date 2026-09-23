Cody Rhodes has opened up about a pretty unbelievable family moment that happened while he was working on Street Fighter. The WWE Superstar was in the middle of filming the upcoming movie, where he plays Guile, when he found out that his second child had already been born. And the way he found out? Definitely not in some quiet hospital hallway or while standing beside Brandi Rhodes. He was actually lying on the floor of the set, surrounded by actors who were playing dead. The story came up while Rhodes was speaking with Fandango during promotion for the movie. The cast were discussing the kind of sacrifices that can come with filming, and Rhodes was asked if he had ever missed a major family moment because of work. His answer was yes.

Rhodes Found Out About The Birth While Filming A Serious Scene

He then explained that he had been filming a scene involving M. Bison's crew, with several characters already taken out and left in what he described as a “body pool.” That was the exact moment his phone gave him the news he wasn't expecting to receive there.

The scene itself was supposed to be played straight. The actors had to stay quiet and serious while working through their lines, but Andrew Schulz was making that much harder with his antics.

Rhodes recalled everyone trying to keep the scene together while Schulz kept passing gas and the dialogue kept getting interrupted.

Then he checked his phone. That was when he saw that his child had been born.

Rhodes explained the bizarre timing himself:

“I look down at my phone, and my child had been born.”

He was still on the floor with the other actors, so even after seeing the message, he didn't exactly have a normal reaction. Rhodes said he had actually underplayed the moment, continuing to whisper while the filming was still happening around him.

The Cast Eventually Celebrated Leilani's Birth With Cigars

Instead of immediately turning the whole set upside down, the moment eventually became a celebration shared with members of the cast. Rhodes said they smoked cigars to mark the arrival of his newborn daughter.

That made the whole thing even more unusual. His second child had arrived, but the first moments of finding out were spent while he was still dressed and positioned for a movie scene where his character and others were supposed to be dead.