Mason Rook has only been in WWE since April, but the NXT newcomer already found himself in a pretty big verbal showdown. With a shot at Grayson Waller's NXT Championship now waiting for him, Rook had to share the ring with Waller on the latest episode of NXT. And instead of getting dragged into the kind of insult battle Waller clearly wanted, the rookie flipped the whole thing around. The faceoff had a very specific target. Rook went after Waller's previous run on the main roster, bringing up his time alongside Austin Theory and questioning why he ended up back in NXT. Then he took things one step further with a John Cena reference. That part landed differently, mostly because Cena had already spoken publicly about Rook and had some seriously strong words for the young performer.

"You didn't quite fit The Vision on the Main Roster" ????@MasonRook_wwe pic.twitter.com/U7GBksNEA6 — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2026

Mason Rook Refused To Play Along With Waller's Verbal Game

Rook's response to Waller wasn't just a bunch of random insults thrown back and forth. He called out the idea that Waller wanted him to enter the ring and compete over who could get the biggest reaction with the cleverest line.

He told Waller:

“You want me to come out here, stand in the ring, go insult for insult with you, see who can get the funniest reaction from the crowd, who has got the wittiest line.”

Then came the shot at Waller's main-roster run. Rook suggested there could be a reason Waller was back in NXT, saying:

“Maybe, just maybe, you didn't quite fit the Vision on the main roster.”

That line connected the argument back to Waller's time with Austin Theory while giving Rook something more specific to attack than just Waller's personality.

But he wasn't finished.

Rook Brings John Cena Into The Argument With One Sharp Line

The rookie closed his promo by bringing up Cena, and the reference was aimed right at Waller.

Rook said:

“Or maybe, you are just upset that John Cena knew who I was before I even stepped foot inside a WWE ring.”

That line carried extra weight because Cena had already discussed Rook in an interview with Metro. The WWE legend described him as a “very intelligent performer” and said he was “floored by his storytelling.”

Cena also pointed toward what could be ahead for the young star, saying:

“NXT is just the next step in what could be. The sky's the limit for him.”

Those comments came after Rook had made his WWE debut in April. Since then, he had moved into the NXT title picture by winning a triple threat match and becoming the number one contender for Waller's championship.

Now the verbal exchange has added another piece to that matchup. Rook isn't just walking into the title picture as a newcomer anymore; he has already shown he can build his side of the rivalry with more than a few sharp lines. And bringing Cena into the final shot gave the promo a very personal finish.