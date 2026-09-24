Tiffany Stratton has floated the idea of becoming a two-time Money in the Bank winner, and former WWE star Carmella had a very quick response. Stratton recently posted a video teasing another run at the briefcase and asked whether any woman had already accomplished the feat. Carmella clearly knew the answer. “damn.. somebody get these girls a peacock subscription,” she wrote on X, taking a shot at Stratton while pointing back to her own unusual Money in the Bank history. Stratton won the briefcase in July 2024, and the current WWE star has already made it clear she does not want another WrestleMania left off her resume.

damn.. somebody get these girls a peacock subscription ???? https://t.co/Z18GF7GCFR — Mella Is Money ???? (@CarmellaWWE) September 23, 2026

Carmella Reminds Tiffany Stratton About Her Two Money In The Bank Wins

The back-and-forth started when Stratton raised the possibility of winning the briefcase again. Her question about whether another woman had done it before opened the door for Carmella to correct the record.

Carmella has, technically, won Money in the Bank twice. Her first victory was later overturned because WWE deemed the result controversial. She then competed in a rematch one week later and won the briefcase again.

That gives Carmella a very specific connection to what Stratton was teasing. Her response was short, but the reference was obvious.

“damn.. somebody get these girls a peacock subscription,” Carmella posted.

Stratton's first Money in the Bank victory came in July 2024. She won the ladder match against Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi and Zoey Stark, earning the guaranteed championship opportunity that comes with the briefcase.

Stratton Wants Another Path To A WrestleMania Match

The Money in the Bank tease also fits with something Stratton recently said about her WrestleMania experience. She was left off the WrestleMania 42 card, despite the event now being spread across two nights and offering more opportunities for WWE talent to appear.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Stratton explained that she focuses on doing everything possible within her control. She said she does not “half-ass” her segments or matches and tries to deliver whenever she gets the chance.

Her goal going forward is pretty clear: she does not want to miss another WrestleMania.

Stratton also described being on SummerSlam as “a really amazing opportunity,” showing where her attention was turning after missing the previous WrestleMania.

A second Money in the Bank win would give her another guaranteed route toward a women's championship, just like her 2024 victory did. Whether the tease becomes an actual attempt remains tied to what happens when the next Money in the Bank opportunity arrives.