WWE Main Event is leaving YouTube after WWE and Rumble announced a long-term distribution and content partnership. Beginning October 14, the show will move to Rumble, where it will stream every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Each episode will be available at Rumble.com/WWE under the new deal. Main Event has been part of WWE's weekly lineup while featuring wrestlers from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The show first aired on Ion Television in 2012 and has also appeared on Peacock, WWE Network, and Hulu. Its YouTube run is ending, with Rumble taking over distribution from October 14.

WWE and @rumblevideo have announced a long-term distribution and content partnership in which Rumble will become the new home WWE Main Event!



Beginning Oct. 14, Rumble will stream WWE Main Event every Wednesday starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT, with each episode available at… pic.twitter.com/H3XPYfsqGR — WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2026

WWE Main Event moves to Rumble from October 14

The new deal gives Main Event a fixed home on Rumble starting October 14. New episodes will arrive every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the show available through Rumble.com/WWE.

WWE executive vice president Alex Varga explained the company's side of the partnership: “Serving a digital-first audience is a core focus for WWE, and Rumble has built an accessible platform that is committed to delivering premium sports and entertainment programming.”

Rumble chief content officer Claudio Ramolo called Main Event “a key pillar in Rumble's expanding sports programming lineup.” He also said WWE content has ranked among the most-watched programming on television, top streaming platforms and social media for decades, adding that the mix appeals to both fans and advertisers.

Main Event has previously been available across several platforms. Along with its YouTube run, the show has been broadcast on Peacock, WWE Network, and Hulu since first airing on Ion Television in 2012.

Main Event has featured WWE stars across three brands

The show regularly uses talent from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, giving wrestlers from those brands another place to appear. Its September 17 episode included WWE's latest Japanese sensation, Kyoki, alongside several other names.

Kyoki, with Shinsuke Nakamura, defeated Kit Wilson, who had The Miz with him. Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa and Otis then defeated LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

Ethan Page also picked up a singles victory over Joe Hendry on the same episode.

That September 17 lineup gives a look at the kind of roster Main Event has been using before its move to Rumble. The new partnership covers each episode, and Rumble.com/WWE will be the destination for the show once the October 14 switch takes effect.

Main Event remains a smaller part of WWE's weekly lineup compared with the company's bigger shows. Still, its matches have included talent from all three brands.

Ramolo said the partnership is part of Rumble's sports programming lineup, with WWE content being positioned alongside the platform's other sports and entertainment offerings.