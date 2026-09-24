Nattie revealed that she underwent dental surgery after competing at TripleMania 34, with the WWE veteran later showing up to training with 20 stitches in her mouth. The injury happened during the September 11 event in Las Vegas, where Nattie teamed in a Fatal 4-Way match involving Roxanne Perez, La Hiedra and Faby Apache. Perez won the match by pinning La Hiedra after a Pop Rox, while Nattie was left with damage to her two front teeth. She later explained the procedure while speaking on Busted Open Radio, giving a much clearer idea of what she had dealt with.

Nattie shares details about the match

The match was for a No. 1 contender spot for the Reina de Reinas Championship at Worlds Collide. Nattie did not win the match, and the dental injury became another part of the night for her.

She later went straight back into training at the Dungeon despite the surgery. “Last week at the Dungeon, I went to the Dungeon with 20 stitches in my mouth,” Nattie said. She also added that she had undergone the dental procedure earlier that same day.

Two dental implants were needed to repair her front teeth

Nattie said that the surgery was not just a simple fix for a damaged tooth. She had two dental implants placed, with the procedure involving metal being inserted into the bone.

“I had to get dental surgery on the front of my mouth. I had 20 stitches in the front of my mouth and two dental implants,” she explained. Nattie then described what the implant process involved, saying, “when they put in dental implants, there's metal that goes up into the bone.”

She also pointed directly to Faby Apache when explaining how the injury occurred. “Something happened to me;I had to go get my two front teeth fixed. Because, you know, Faby Apache hits really hard,” Nattie said.

Nattie also discussed another side of her WWE character on the Busted Open Podcast. She said she would be open to playing a bitter veteran heel and wanted to be the biggest “b*tch heel” imaginable. She compared the idea to a modern-day heel version of Fabulous Moolah and said that everyone would need to be on the same page for the character to work.