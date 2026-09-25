Brock Lesnar has resurfaced more than a month after announcing his WWE retirement, appearing in a photo with a youth hockey team. Lesnar stepped away from WWE after losing to Oba Femi at SummerSlam, then largely disappeared from the public eye. His latest appearance shows him spending time around young athletes while his own children continue their sports careers. Lesnar has four children with Sable, including three sons who play hockey and daughter Mya, a shot put athlete. Lesnar has also been seen supporting Mya at her meets. Despite retiring, Lesnar's possible return to WWE remains a subject of speculation.

Recent photo of Brock Lesnar enjoying retirement hanging out with a youth Hockey Team. pic.twitter.com/elS5bEpJ2X — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 25, 2026

Lesnar appears with a youth hockey team after leaving WWE

The former WWE Champion was recently pictured with a youth hockey team, giving fans a rare look at what he has been doing since stepping away from wrestling. The photo shows Lesnar around young players as he spends more time in the sports community.

Lesnar's post-WWE life has also included supporting his children. His sons Duke and Turk, whom he shares with former WWE star Sable, play competitive ice hockey in the Under-21 Ice Hockey League. Duke recently earned a place with the Medicine Hat Tigers after being drafted by the Western Hockey League team.

Luke, Mya's twin brother, has also played ice hockey, although he has mostly stayed away from public attention.

Mya has taken a different route in sports. The 24-year-old has competed in shot put and became an NCAA champion while at Colorado State University. She has also set records during her track and field career.

Lesnar has been seen attending Mya's meets, adding another regular sporting commitment to his life away from WWE.

WWE retirement has not stopped talk of a possible return

Lesnar announced his official WWE retirement after his SummerSlam match against Oba Femi, where he was defeated. He then stepped away from the public eye, something the former champion has done during previous periods away from WWE.

His family's sporting commitments now appear to be taking up a bigger part of his time. With three sons involved in hockey and Mya competing in track and field, Lesnar has plenty happening outside professional wrestling.

There has still been speculation about a possible WWE comeback, including talk of Lesnar appearing at WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia. Nothing in the information surrounding his retirement confirms that he plans to return.