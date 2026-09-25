Damian Priest attacked R-Truth at the WWE Performance Center and made it clear that he is done wasting time with his former tag team partner. During the assault, Priest told Truth to stop with the jokes and find somebody else to fight. The two had been working together on SmackDown and even captured the WWE Tag Team Championship before Priest turned on him. Priest, a former World Heavyweight Champion, now says his attention should be on winning another championship rather than dealing with Truth. Their partnership ended after a loss to the War Raiders two weeks ago, leading to Priest's attack on his former partner.

R-Truth gets viciously assaulted by @ArcherOfInfamy during a trainer's visit at the WWE Performance Center. ????@RonKillings pic.twitter.com/R7NRWDQqHb — WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2026

Priest tells R-Truth to stop with the jokes

The backstage attack came after Priest and Truth had spent several months as a team. They joined forces in March and entered a number-one contender's match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. After winning that match, the pair defeated the MFTs on SmackDown to become champions.

Their title run ended a few weeks ago, though. Priest and Truth lost to the War Raiders on SmackDown, and Priest then turned against Truth. At the Performance Center, he went after his former partner again and delivered a very different kind of message.

“Is this still funny to you? Is this still funny to you? Shut up, You get it? Do you understand me now Truth? No more bodies, no more jokes, no more bullsh*t,” Priest said.

He then made his own frustration pretty clear.

“I should be a champion, instead of wasting my time on you. Go fight with somebody else.”

Priest has already held the World Heavyweight Championship

Priest has already reached the top of WWE as a singles wrestler, having previously held the World Heavyweight Championship. His run with Truth gave him another title, but their partnership is now over following the attack.

Outside the ring, Priest has also spoken about what he wants to do after wrestling. During a conversation with Chris D Comedy, he talked about potentially trying acting once his wrestling career is finished.

“I mean, look, if that phone rings, I'll answer it. You know? I mean, why not. But that would have to be also when I'm done with the wrestling thing, like he did,” Priest said.

He added that he has already thought about exploring that world because he enjoys entertaining people.

“I've thought about that as far as a possible future, dabbling in that world. It seems interesting. I love entertainment. I love entertaining people,” he said.