Charlotte Flair's new podcast has already landed an unexpected name before its first episodes are even released. The former women's champion has filmed an episode of Off The Pedestal With Ashley Fliehr with retired WWE star TJ Wilson, better known as Tyson Kidd. The appearance was revealed by Wilson's wife, Natalya, during Busted Open, where she also shared a pretty emotional detail about what happened after the recording. Wilson reportedly returned home carrying flowers from Flair and was visibly moved by what she told him during their conversation. Natalya's comments also gave a small spoiler about how Flair plans to treat guests on her new show.

TJ Wilson Was Interviewed For Charlotte Flair's Podcast https://t.co/N9BBTGkmO6 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) September 25, 2026

TJ Wilson Was One Of Charlotte Flair's First Podcast Guests

Wilson's connection to Flair makes the episode especially notable. He is now working as a WWE producer after his wrestling career, and Natalya revealed that he was among the early guests recorded for Flair's upcoming podcast.

The biggest detail came after Wilson arrived home from the taping. He had a large bouquet of flowers with him, which immediately made Natalya curious about where they came from.

According to Natalya, Wilson explained that Flair had given them to him. She then revealed that the podcast host plans to give flowers to guests appearing on the show.

“Charlotte, she gave me these flowers,” Wilson told Natalya, according to her account.

But the flowers were apparently only part of what made the appearance meaningful for him.

Natalya Reveals Why The Recording Hit Wilson Emotionally

Natalya said Wilson came through the front door “almost” with tears in his eyes after filming the episode. He then told her that Flair had spoken about what he meant to her, the women's division and the work he has given back to wrestling.

“Charlotte just told me what I mean to her and the division and how grateful she is for everything that I've given back,” Wilson told Natalya.

That conversation clearly stayed with him after leaving the studio. Natalya said she could tell the experience had made his whole week, especially because someone had taken the time to tell him, “Good job.”

Flair's podcast appears set to focus on people who have played meaningful roles in her career and the wider wrestling world. Wilson's episode now gives an early look at that approach, with the former WWE star receiving both a personal conversation and a gesture from Flair before the episode has even been released.

Charlotte also has a Money in the Bank qualifier coming up, where she is set to face Giulia and Lash Legend in a triple-threat match. A win would put her back into the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match for the first time since 2018.