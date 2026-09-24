Roman Reigns has been left out of Pro Wrestling Illustrated's 2026 PWI 500, despite holding the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW and having a year in WWE. The list, revealed on September 24, puts MJF first, Cody Rhodes second and CM Punk third, while Reigns does not appear anywhere in the top 500. There is a simple reason for the omission, though. PWI requires wrestlers to have more than 10 singles matches during its activity period, which ran from August 1, 2025, through July 31, 2026. Reigns wrestled only six singles matches during that window, leaving him ineligible for consideration.

Roman Reigns missed the PWI 500 because he did not meet the match requirement

The eligibility rule explains why Reigns is absent even after a year that included some major WWE matches. He faced Bronson Reed twice during the activity period, then had four more singles bouts before the July 31 cutoff.

PWI's 2026 list has MJF at No. 1, with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk taking the next two spots. Trick Williams is eighth, Oba Femi is ninth, and Gunther completes the top 10.

Reigns simply could not qualify under the numbers used for this edition. The requirement was more than 10 singles matches, while his total stopped at six.

His six matches still included some huge names and championship moments. Reigns defeated CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 42 to win the World Championship. He then successfully defended it twice against Jacob Fatu before beating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

Reigns has already returned to WWE TV after the PWI activity period

The PWI cutoff does not include everything Reigns has done since July 31. Last week on RAW, he put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Penta in Mexico City.

That match was also Reigns' first WWE television bout in more than a year. His previous TV match had been against Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat in January 2025.

Penta pushed Reigns through a fast-paced match and came close to taking the championship after hitting several Superkicks. Reigns stopped the attack with a Superman Punch, followed by a Spear and retained the title.

Reigns also remains the leader of the reformed Bloodline, adding another part to his current WWE role. But none of those later developments could change his position on the 2026 PWI 500 because the list uses the activity window from August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026.