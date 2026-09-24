CM Punk has a two-word reaction for Lola Vice after her latest RAW appearance, and it came from an Instagram post by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. Pearce shared a photo from the contract signing involving Vice and Roxanne Perez, and Punk replied in the comments: “Salsa dancing”. Vice had tried to take out Perez with a spinning backfist during Monday Night RAW, adding another beat to WWE's teased feud between the two women. Punk's comment came while his own WWE story is still centred on SmackDown, where he remains involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship picture right now.

CM Punk's reaction to Adam Pearce IG post with Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez ???? pic.twitter.com/wO3SLTvoLS — Teffo (@Teffo_01) September 22, 2026

Punk reacts to the Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez segment

Perez interrupted Vice and Pearce during the RAW contract signing. The former NXT Women's Champion was in the segment with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce when Perez crashed it, and Vice later went after her with the spinning backfist.

Pearce posted an image from the segment on Instagram. Punk saw the post and left his short comment: “Salsa dancing”.

That is all Punk wrote, but the comment directly referenced what Vice did on RAW. There was no longer a statement from Punk attached to the post.

The Vice-Perez feud has been teased by WWE, with their RAW confrontation now giving the storyline another piece of footage to work from.

CM Punk's WWE title story continues on SmackDown

Punk is signed to SmackDown and recently lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Sami Zayn on the Mexico City episode. He then ambushed Zayn and Kevin Owens the following week and interfered in their Undisputed WWE Championship match.

Zayn retained the championship in the first defence of his second reign. Punk is still part of the title picture alongside Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Gunther, Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor.

His next confirmed match is a Triple Threat against Balor and Gunther on this week's SmackDown. The winner will earn a place in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Punk also confirmed that his straight-edge gimmick is returning for the first time since 2010. He promoted the upcoming Worlds Collide show on Instagram, writing, “Chicago! Your straight edge saviour RETURNS! Along with a cast and crew of familiar faces, old foes, new faces and some surprises along the way!”

Punk also wrote, “How long does this fire burn? ALWAYS!” before directing fans to the Saturday, September 26, event at the Allstate Arena. Worlds Collide features talent from WWE, NXT and Lucha Libre AAA. Punk ended the post with, “@luchalibreaaa @wwenxt @wwe See you at the @theallstatearena Saturday night, September the 26th! BE THERE!!!!”