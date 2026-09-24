Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has landed a spot in the third season of Netflix's reality show Million Dollar Secret. According to Deadline, Strowman is part of a new cast that also includes several actors, comedians and reality TV personalities. The upcoming season will be different from the first two, which featured only “civilians” as contestants. Strowman will join names including David Arquette, Melora Hardin, Chris Redd, Chloe Veitch, Christine Quinn, Brianna LaPaglia and West Wilson. The show, hosted by Peter Serafinowicz, is scheduled to return in 2027, giving Strowman another role away from professional wrestling.

Braun Strowman has been cast in the reality show “Million Dollar Secret.”



The show will air on Netflix.



(@Deadline) pic.twitter.com/wo7X6wPFML — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) September 23, 2026

Braun Strowman gets a spot alongside several celebrities on Netflix

Strowman is not the only familiar face joining Million Dollar Secret. The third-season cast also features comedian and actor Bridget Everett, Chelley Bissainthe, Dom Gabriel, Phoebe Robinson and Summer House star West Wilson.

David Arquette is also part of the lineup, along with The Office actress Melora Hardin. Podcaster Brianna LaPaglia, reality TV personality Chloe Veitch, comedian Chris Redd, and Christine Quinn round out the announced cast.

The show has a pretty simple but sneaky setup. Contestants stay inside a lavish mansion, where every room contains a mysterious gift. One of those gifts holds $1 million, but the person who receives it has to keep their identity secret.

The rest of the cast then tries to figure out who has the money. If they identify the person, that contestant can be eliminated from the game.

Season 3 will therefore bring celebrities into a format that previously used only civilian contestants. Peter Serafinowicz remains the host, while the new season is set for a 2027 return.

Braun Strowman takes on reality TV after leaving professional wrestling

Strowman first appeared in WWE in 2015 as part of The Wyatt Family before moving into singles competition. His biggest WWE achievement came at WrestleMania 36, where he won the Universal Championship.

WWE released him in 2021, though he returned to the promotion in 2022. His second run lasted three years before his contract expired in 2025.

Earlier this month, Strowman posted a photo on X showing off his physique. He wrote that this is “what a pro wrestler is supposed to look like” before saying that he is retired.

His Million Dollar Secret casting now gives him another entertainment role outside the wrestling ring. The show is scheduled to return in 2027, with Strowman among the contestants competing around the hidden $1 million prize.