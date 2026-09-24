Ryan George, a 19-year-old Santa Rosa Junior College wrestler, died Sunday after falling while hiking with friends near Illilouette Falls in Yosemite National Park, according to The Press Democrat. The California college athlete had competed in a wrestling tournament just two days earlier before the fatal accident. George was a sophomore from the North Bay area and had already made a name for himself on the mat. His coach, Fred Duerr, later paid tribute to the teenager, remembering him as a positive person who made those around him feel welcome.

Ryan George Died After Fall Near Illilouette Falls In Yosemite

George was hiking with friends near Illilouette Falls on Sunday, September 20, when he reportedly slipped and fell, The Press Democrat reported. Yosemite officials had not provided further details about the accident when the news was published. The Los Angeles Times also reported that Santa Rosa Junior College confirmed George's death through coach Fred Duerr.

The tragedy came only two days after George competed at the Dave Pacheco Invitational at Sacramento City College. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that he finished second at the tournament. George had also earned All-American honors during his freshman season at Santa Rosa Junior College and placed third at the 2025 California Community College Athletic Association state championships at 197 pounds.

His sudden death left his wrestling team and people close to him mourning a young athlete whose college career was still taking shape. While George's achievements on the mat were significant, his coaches and family spoke just as much about his personality. Those memories became central to the tributes that followed his death.

Ryan George Remembered By Coach And Family After Yosemite Death

For those who knew George away from competition, his personality stood out just as much as his wrestling. His sister Jaida George told The Press Democrat that it was special to watch him discover a sport he loved, saying, “It was good watching him find what he loved.” She said wrestling suited him because he simply loved to play.

Coach Fred Duerr also remembered George for the way he treated people around him. In a statement, Duerr said, “If you knew Ryan, you know he was one of the most genuine, positive people you could ever meet.” He added that George was “always smiling, always encouraging, always full of life” and called him “an amazing leader and wrestler, but more than that, he was an amazing human.”

George's wrestling record had already given him a strong start at Santa Rosa Junior College. The college reported that he earned All-American honors in 2025 after placing third at the state championships. His death now leaves teammates, coaches and family remembering a 19-year-old whose life and wrestling career ended far too soon.