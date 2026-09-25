Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw have been revealed as the mystery attackers targeting TNA's locker room for weeks, with The Hardys becoming their latest victims on the September 24 episode of TNA iMPACT! on AMC. Matt and Jeff Hardy had entered the ring asking the attackers to identify themselves when the arena went dark. Static appeared on the screen before two hooded figures attacked the brothers. When the lights came back, Sawyer and Shaw unmasked themselves. The Wyatt Sicks members stood beneath a screen displaying “Syx,” confirming their identities after WWE exits and recent runs on the independent wrestling scene.

Sawyer and Shaw attacked The Hardys after the lights went out

The attack came after Matt and Jeff Hardy called for the unknown assailants to “step forward.” The screen filled with static, the building went dark, and two hooded wrestlers rushed the ring. The Hardys were taken down before the attackers revealed who they were.

Sawyer is the former Joe Gacy, while Shaw previously wrestled in WWE as Dexter Lumis. Their appearance in TNA comes after both became free agents around two months ago. During that time, they continued wrestling on the independent scene rather than staying away from the ring.

The two also arrived with current championship credentials. Shaw is the Destiny World Champion, while Sawyer holds the GCW World Championship. Their TNA appearance now puts those indie title runs alongside the new television storyline involving The Hardys.

Their Wyatt Sicks run included one WWE title reign

Before leaving WWE, Sawyer and Shaw were part of the Wyatt Sicks faction, which first appeared on RAW and later feuded with American Made. The group also had a long rivalry with The Final Testament before being drafted to SmackDown.

The Wyatt Sicks' run included their appearance on RAW before the faction moved through its rivalries and to SmackDown. Gacy and Lumis were the members who captured the tag belts, giving the group its only WWE championship reign.

Their WWE tag title run came in July 2025. Gacy and Lumis defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. They held the belts for roughly six months before losing them to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in January 2026.

The Wyatt Sicks later competed in the 12-man Six Pack Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at SummerSlam 2026 and survived the bout. Gacy and Lumis' tag title reign remained their only championship win in WWE.

The faction itself was released after WrestleMania 42, with the entire Wyatt Sicks among the WWE talent let go. Sawyer and Shaw are now back on television under their new names, while still holding their respective independent championships.