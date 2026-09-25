TNA Wrestling has suspended former WWE star Daria Rae after she put her hands on Indi Hartwell during the latest episode of Impact. Rae, who previously competed in WWE as Sonya Deville, has been working in TNA as Director of Operations since joining the company earlier this year. Her suspension was announced by TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella after the confrontation with Hartwell. Marella also gave Hartwell a chance to compete for the TNA Knockouts World Championship, with a match against Xia Brookside set for Bound For Glory. Rae had recently been blocking Hartwell from getting that title opportunity.

Santino announces that Daria Rae has been suspended after putting her hands on Indi Hartwell + Xia Brookside will defend her Knockouts Championship against Indi at BFG. #TNAiMPACT https://t.co/wX6EzYw05B pic.twitter.com/b8Tp2xKpyY — ???????????????????????? (@WrestlingCovers) September 25, 2026

Why TNA Suspended Daria Rae After The Indi Hartwell Incident

Rae and Hartwell have been at odds in TNA for several weeks. Rae used her authority to deny Hartwell opportunities to challenge for the Knockouts World Championship, keeping the former WWE star away from the title picture.

That changed on the latest Impact show. Hartwell got on Rae's nerves, and Rae responded by putting her hands on her. Marella then stepped in and suspended Rae for her actions on TNA programming.

The suspension is part of the ongoing TNA storyline involving the two women. Marella also reversed Rae's recent control over Hartwell's title chances by granting Hartwell a championship opportunity.

Hartwell is now scheduled to face Xia Brookside at Bound For Glory. Rae's suspension means the Director of Operations will not be involved in that match as an active part of the storyline.

Daria Rae's TNA run began after leaving WWE

Before joining TNA, Rae spent close to a decade with WWE under the Sonya Deville name. During that run, she won the Women's Tag Team Championship once before leaving the company after WWE chose not to renew her contract last year.

Rae later retired from in-ring competition following her WWE departure. She then moved into an on-screen authority position in TNA, where Santino Marella introduced her as the company's Director of Operations.

Her arrival was part of a wider group of former WWE talent moving into TNA. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis also officially joined the promotion on the same Impact episode, taking the names Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw.

Zoey Stark, now using the name Zoey Serrano, had also recently signed with TNA. Serrano returned last month and attacked Hartwell, setting up a singles match between them for next week's Impact.

The episode also featured KJ Orso, formerly known as Fuego Del Sol in AEW. Orso lost to Ryan Nemeth in a singles match, although the information does not state that he has signed with TNA. TNA has not signed him, even though he appeared on the show and competed in a singles match, according to information.