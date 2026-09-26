Bronson Reed has picked Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri as his favourite couple in WWE, giving the Vision duo an endorsement from one of their stablemates. Reed shared a photo with Theory and Dupri on Instagram and captioned it, “Just hanging with my favorite couple.” Theory and Dupri are an on-screen couple inside The Vision, after Dupri helped Theory and Bron Breakker regain the World Tag Team Championships from The Street Profits on the July 6, 2026 episode of Monday Night RAW. Reed's post focuses on the pair. The group currently feuds with Oba Femi on WWE programming.

Bronson Reed names Theory and Dupri his favourite couple

Theory and Dupri became aligned with The Vision on the July 6 episode of RAW. Dupri played a role in Theory and Breakker getting the World Tag Team Championships back from The Street Profits, bringing her into the faction with Reed.

The Vision includes Reed, Theory, Dupri, and Breakker, while Rollins is no longer leading the group after Reed and Breakker removed him from the faction. The group's feud is with Oba Femi, who has Je'Von Evans as an ally.

Theory and Dupri are being presented as an on-screen couple, rather than as a real-life relationship. Reed's Instagram caption was directed at that WWE pairing, with the two stars appearing together in the photo he shared.

Reed has been part of The Vision since 2025

Reed's place in The Vision dates back to the May 24, 2025, edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. He helped Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker win, joining the group when Rollins was still its leader. Rollins was later kicked out by Reed and Breakker.

Reed later explained to Unlikely that he found out about joining The Vision at the last minute. He spoke about his admiration for Paul Heyman, saying, “I've always had a big fandom for Paul Heyman before I was even in WWE.” Reed recalled growing up as a huge ECW fan and called it his “bread and butter” growing up.

Reed also said Heyman had been “cool” with him backstage and had helped him with promos before they worked together on screen. When Reed learned Heyman would be his manager, he said, “I was like, okay, this marriage works perfectly. I always wanted to work with Paul Heyman.” Reed had wanted to work with Heyman before entering WWE.

He also described the news about joining The Vision as sudden, saying, “Yeah, correct. It was a very last second thing that I had found out about.”

Reed returned to WWE programming at Sunday Night's Main Event by interfering in Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker and hitting Femi with a steel chair. The Vision is currently feuding with Femi, who has Je'Von Evans as an ally.