Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have been following two different paths to the top of WWE, and that is reflected in their respective bank accounts. In 2026, Reigns is worth $14 million, while Rhodes is worth $2 million. So, on paper, Roman's net worth is seven times larger than Cody's. What is interesting is the way in which both wrestlers have built up their fortunes. Roman has spent years as one of the key headliners in WWE, being part of The Shield, The Bloodline and having his own championship streak. Meanwhile, Cody left WWE, helped build AEW, returned in 2022 and became one of the main figures of the company. In 2026, both wrestlers remain among the key players, but they have different wealth stories.

Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes Net Worth in 2026

Roman Reigns has built a much larger wealth compared to Cody Rhodes in 2026 owing to his championship and prolonged WWE success. Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, left WWE for AEW and then returned in 2022.

Financial Category Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes 2026 Net Worth $14 million $2 million Main Wealth Builder WWE career WWE, AEW and wrestling career WWE Debut Era 2012 main roster 2007 main roster Major Outside Role Acting and brand work AEW executive role, podcast and brand work Current 2026 WWE Status World Heavyweight Champion Top-level WWE star and former Undisputed Champion Wealth Gap 7x higher ----

Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes Career Earnings: How Both Wrestlers Built Their Fortune

The story of earning money for Reigns revolves mostly around his consistency at the highest level of WWE. Roman debuted at the company in 2010 and joined its main roster as part of The Shield in 2012. Since then, the championships kept on coming, as he became a six-time WWE Champion, two-time Universal Champion and won the World Heavyweight Championship again in 2026 by winning the 2026 Royal Rumble.

Cody's path to building his fortune was much more complicated, though that is what makes it interesting. He left WWE in 2016 and worked outside the company until he contributed to the building of All In, then became the founder and EVP of AEW in 2019. There, he earned from his executive role, his contract as a wrestler and merchandise. In 2022, he returned to WWE, signing a new contract that is estimated to be about 15 times higher than his WWE salary in 2016.

Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes Business Ventures and Investments

Rhodes managed to turn wrestling into a business occupation much sooner than Roman. His executive position in AEW provided him with one more source of income, while his further WWE career allowed him to expand his options for merchandising, media appearances and brand deals. Rhodes also runs a podcast series called "What Do You Wanna Talk About," produced for WWE/Fanatics.

Reigns, on the other hand, leans towards partnerships with brands and involvement in mainstream entertainment. He started working with C4 in 2021, while WWE continues to use him for large-scale advertising campaigns. Roman also ventured into films and did a role in Hobbs & Shaw.

Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes Lifestyle

Reigns has been spotted with luxury SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade and Range Rover, while Rhodes has been spotted driving a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes G-Wagon, Porsche Panamera and Rolls-Royce Phantom. Both men are known for their luxurious lifestyles, though the personal values of their assets remain undisclosed.