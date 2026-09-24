Roman Reigns has offered a pretty direct explanation for why Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stands apart from other WWE superstars, even those who reached the same level after years of work. Speaking to Complex, the current World Heavyweight Champion pointed to the unusually short time The Rock needed to become a global name. Reigns compared that path with his own rise and John Cena's, arguing that becoming a true superstar usually takes around a decade. The difference, according to Reigns, is that The Rock managed to do it much faster while also changing the wrestling business before moving into a full-time Hollywood career.

Roman Reigns Says The Rock Is The Exception To The Usual WWE Path

Reigns did not frame The Rock's career as something easily repeatable. Instead, he called Johnson a rare case in wrestling, especially when compared with stars who needed many years before reaching the same level of fame.

“Dwayne is the anomaly. He is the outlier,” Reigns said.

The Tribal Chief then brought up himself and Cena as examples of the more typical route. Both became major WWE attractions, but their rise came after a long stretch of work inside the wrestling industry.

“Nobody's ever gonna do it like The Rock,” Reigns added, explaining that it takes “a decade or so” for someone to reach that kind of superstar status.

The Rock spent eight years as a full-time WWE performer and became a multiple-time world champion during that period. He also came from a legendary wrestling family before successfully making the jump into acting full-time, creating a career path that Reigns sees as extremely difficult to duplicate.

Reigns Has Followed A Different Route While Staying With WWE

There are obvious similarities between Reigns and Johnson, especially since both became major WWE attractions before developing careers outside the ring. But their choices after reaching that level have been different.

By age 31, The Rock had already stepped away from full-time wrestling and was building himself into a major Hollywood name. Reigns, now in his 40s, has taken a slower route into movies, with smaller acting roles rather than leaving WWE behind permanently.

His connection with Johnson also became part of WWE history at WrestleMania 40. Reigns was responsible for bringing The Rock back for an in-ring appearance, with the original plan calling for the two family members to wrestle each other.

That match never happened.

Instead, Reigns and The Rock teamed together in the Night 1 main event. It gave their relationship a very different chapter, while Reigns' comments now underline just how unusual he considers Johnson's overall career journey.