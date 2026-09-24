Nikkita Lyons has reached 91 days as the Evolve Women's Champion and has now spoken out after successfully defending the title against Skylar Raye. The latest Evolve women's showcase ended with Lyons still holding the championship, extending a reign that began with her victory over Wendy Choo. Following the defense, Lyons took to X with a short message about the milestone, making it clear she feels there is something bigger behind her run. “Due to divine reasons, my light cannot be dimmed,” she wrote, while also celebrating “91 days & counting” as champion. Her reign began at Evolve: Succession III.

Due to divine reasons, my light cannot be dimmed. 91 days & counting as your WWE Evolve Women's Champion. #roar — Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) September 24, 2026

Nikkita Lyons Extends Her Evolve Women's Championship Reign

Lyons' latest defense came in the main event of WWE Evolve's women's showcase episode, which featured only three matches alongside several backstage segments. Skylar Raye was the challenger, but she could not take the championship away from Lyons.

The title win itself dates back to Evolve: Succession III. Lyons defeated Wendy Choo for the championship in a match taped on May 29, 2026, before the episode aired on June 24.

That puts the current reign at 91 days and counting. Lyons highlighted the number herself after the successful defense, choosing a very personal message to describe what the championship run means to her.

“Due to divine reasons, my light cannot be dimmed,” Lyons wrote on X.

She then added that she remains the Evolve Women's Champion and ended the post with “#roar,” giving the milestone a clear personal stamp.

Several Evolve Names Have Left WWE Since The Title Change

The current Evolve landscape looks different from when Lyons first won the championship. Wendy Choo, the woman she defeated for the title, has since been released by WWE.

Choo is not the only name from that period who is no longer with the Stamford-based promotion. PJ Vasa, Zena Sterling, and Veronica Haven were also featured on Evolve: Succession III, but they have since departed WWE.

On the main roster, WWE's current champions include Roman Reigns as World Heavyweight Champion and Stephanie Vaquer as Women's World Champion on RAW.

Chad Gable and Raquel Rodriguez hold the Intercontinental Championships, while Bron Breakker and Austin Theory are the World Tag Team Champions.

SmackDown has Sami Zayn as Undisputed WWE Champion and Chelsea Green as WWE Women's Champion. Jacy Jayne and Trick Williams hold the United States titles, while Tama and Talla Tonga are the WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Women's Tag Team Championships are shared across both brands, with Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid holding them.

For Lyons, though, the immediate headline is much simpler: the Evolve Women's Championship is still hers after 91 days.