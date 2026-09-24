Former WWE star Mike “Duke” Droese is facing a reported March 2027 trial in Warren County, Tennessee, following his May 2025 arrest over allegations involving child sexual exploitation. PWInsider reports that Droese has until January 27, 2027, to pursue a plea bargain with prosecutors. If no agreement is reached by then, the case is scheduled to proceed to trial on March 18. The reported charge is Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Minor. Droese, known to WWE fans as “Dumpster,” wrestled for the company from 1994 to 1996 before eventually leaving wrestling behind. The allegations remain unresolved unless determined otherwise in court.

TRIAL DATE SET FOR FORMER WWF & MEMPHIS STAR MIKE 'DUKE' DROESE



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Droese Faces A January Deadline Before The Reported Trial

The immediate development is the legal timeline. According to PWInsider, Droese has been granted time until January 27, 2027, to make a plea bargain. If he does not reach out to prosecutors by that point, the reported March 18 trial date would follow.

The case stems from Droese's May 2025 arrest. He was accused of attempting to procure child sexual assault content from the dark web, with the current reported charge listed as Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Minor.

That legal situation comes years after another arrest in 2013. Droese was arrested then for delivering a controlled substance to an undercover police officer, and he subsequently left his job as a special education teacher.

The Former “Dumpster” Had Already Left Wrestling Years Earlier

Droese's WWE run was relatively brief, lasting from 1994 through 1996. During that period, he performed under the “Dumpster” gimmick and had a feud with Triple H. He eventually moved on from WWE, and by 2001, he had quit professional wrestling altogether to become a special education teacher.

He later explained why his WWE departure had become frustrating. Speaking in 2021, Droese recalled believing his Triple H storyline could lead to more opportunities, especially singles matches on pay-per-view.

“I never had another singles match on any pay-per-view, so I was hoping that would have led to more matches on pay-per-views,” Droese said.

He explained that things went back to how they were before the rivalry, leaving him unhappy with his position. “I just got really frustrated and we ended up parting ways,” he added.

There was one final WWE appearance after that decision. Droese returned for WrestleMania 17 in 2001, entering the Battle Royal that was ultimately won by The Iron Sheik. His next major wrestling chapter never came, as he had already stepped away from the industry.