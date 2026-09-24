WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is heading to New Orleans on Saturday, Oct. 10, with Roman Reigns defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight. The show starts at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT at the Smoothie King Center. The men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches are also taking shape, with four names already confirmed in each. In the US, the event will stream live on ESPN Plus, while Netflix will carry it across several international markets. The ladder matches remain the other major attraction. Their winners get a contract guaranteeing a championship match opportunity that can be cashed in at any point during the following year.

OFFICIAL: Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship is set for Money in the Bank 2026. pic.twitter.com/09rGovapOa — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 15, 2026

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 date, start time and how to watch

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. For viewers in the United States, the show begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT and will stream live on ESPN Plus.

The basic viewing details are:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 Start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans US streaming: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus International streaming: Netflix in selected countries and regions

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight leads the Money in the Bank 2026 card

The biggest match currently confirmed is Reigns vs. Knight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns retained his title against Penta on Raw before Knight laid him out and called his shot for Money in the Bank. That confrontation set up the title match now scheduled for New Orleans.

The two ladder matches have also started filling up, although neither field is complete yet.

Men's Money in the Bank qualifiers so far:

Bron Breakker

Je'Von Evans

Trick Williams

Penta

Women's Money in the Bank qualifiers so far:

Sol Ruca

Lola Vice

Jacy Jayne

Roxanne Perez

More qualifying matches are scheduled across Raw and SmackDown before the event. Two are specifically listed for the Sept. 25 episode of SmackDown, with Giulia taking on Charlotte Flair and Lash Legend in one match, while Finn Balor, CM Punk and Gunther compete for another spot.

The current announced card is:

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

(WWE World Heavyweight Championship) Bron Breakker vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Penta vs. TBD (Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

(Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match) Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez vs. TBD (Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

Previous Money in the Bank events are also available on Netflix, with the full WWE Money in the Bank vault streaming there. For the 2026 edition, though, the remaining qualifier matches will decide who fills the final spots before the New Orleans show on Oct. 10.