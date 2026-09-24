WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is beginning to fill up, with eight Superstars already qualified for the two ladder matches heading to New Orleans. Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams and Penta have earned spots in the men's match, while Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne and Roxanne Perez are set for the women's bout. The fields are not complete yet. WWE has more qualifying matches coming, with two triple-threat bouts scheduled for the September 25 episode of SmackDown. Giulia, Charlotte Flair and Lash Legend will fight for one spot, while Finn Balor, CM Punk and Gunther compete for another.

YOUR MONEY IN THE BANK QUALIFYING MATCHES FOR NEXT WEEK. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/Jik94Quz9S — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 19, 2026

Who has qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder matches?

The current fields already have some major names locked in, but both matches still have an open spot. WWE's announced card lists a five-Superstar field for each ladder match, meaning one more qualifier is still needed on both sides.

Here's how the confirmed lineups currently look:

Men's Money in the Bank: Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams and Penta

Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams and Penta Women's Money in the Bank: Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne and Roxanne Perez

The briefcase itself remains one of WWE's biggest shortcuts to a championship opportunity. The winner receives a contract guaranteeing a title match and can cash it in at any point during the following year.

There is plenty of history behind that possibility. Liv Morgan won the briefcase in 2022 and cashed it in on the same night, becoming SmackDown Women's Champion. Seth Rollins had an even bigger WrestleMania moment when he cashed in during WrestleMania 31, with Michael Cole famously describing the move as “the heist of the century.”

That is why the final qualifier spots matter. One match can completely change who gets a shot at carrying the briefcase into the next year.

Which Superstars can still qualify for Money in the Bank?

The next opportunity comes on SmackDown on September 25. WWE has two triple-threat qualifier matches scheduled, giving six Superstars a direct route into the remaining spots.

Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend

Finn Bálor vs. CM Punk vs. Gunther

Each match has three competitors fighting for one place in the corresponding Money in the Bank ladder match. The winners will join the four Superstars already qualified.

The rest of the announced Money in the Bank card also has a major title fight attached to it. Roman Reigns is set to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight.

Knight entered the picture after Reigns retained the title against Penta on Raw. He then laid Reigns out and made it clear that he wanted his own opportunity at Money in the Bank.

For now, WWE has confirmed four men and four women for the ladder matches, with the remaining places still to be decided. The September 25 qualifiers will be the next step in completing both fields before Money in the Bank arrives in New Orleans.