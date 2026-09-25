Drew McIntyre has dropped a hint that his WWE return could be getting closer, posting a video of himself back inside the ring and running the ropes. McIntyre has been away from WWE since WrestleMania 42, where he lost a match to Jacob Fatu, while his attention shifted toward acting projects. His Instagram post showed McIntyre getting reps in the ring. He has also been filming movies during his time away, including work on Highlander and The Last Druid. A Royal Rumble return in January 2027 is currently expected, giving him time to finish projects and get ready for a WWE comeback.

Drew McIntyre gets back to ring training during his WWE absence

McIntyre kept the message attached to the video very simple. He captioned the post, “reps,” while footage showed him running the ropes inside the ring. There was no extra announcement attached to the clip, but it showed that his in-ring training has continued despite his long break from WWE.

His time away has been tied heavily to acting. McIntyre appeared in Highlander as Angus, the brother of Connor MacLeod, played by Henry Cavill. He was also cast in The Last Druid, an action movie starring Russell Crowe that is being filmed in Spain.

That workload has kept the former champion occupied while he has been away from WWE. The training footage now shows McIntyre getting back into the ring, rather than focusing solely on his movie work.

Royal Rumble 2027 could be the target for McIntyre's return

Jacob Fatu has moved on from his issues with McIntyre and has himself been absent for almost five months. McIntyre, meanwhile, is expected to return during the men's Royal Rumble in January 2027.

The timing would give him roughly three months to finish his current acting commitments and prepare for a WWE comeback. McIntyre already has Royal Rumble history, winning the 2020 match before going on to become World Champion at WrestleMania.

His latest training also gives him time to avoid returning completely cold. McIntyre has been stepping into the ring to keep working, while his current movie commitments continue in the background.

There is also a bigger question around what comes after that. McIntyre has started moving toward acting, but the current WWE plans could still give him another major run before movies become his main focus.