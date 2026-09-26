Dominik Mysterio had an answer for WWE after another loss on Monday Night RAW, and it came under WWE's Instagram post. WWE shared a clip of Mysterio hitting Dragon Lee with the 619 from his Triple Threat match, but “Dirty” Dom replied with “gomd.” The comment came after Mysterio failed to qualify for Money in the Bank, with Penta taking his spot instead. The match had changed before it started, too. Mysterio and Lee were originally scheduled to face Solo Sikoa in the qualifier, but Sikoa was kidnapped on the show, and Penta replaced him in the match that followed.

Dominik Mysterio message to WWE after another loss on RAW: pic.twitter.com/JdqiedQisw — WrestleSD (@wrestle_sd) September 26, 2026

Dominik Mysterio's blunt reply came after losing the Money in the Bank qualifier

The Instagram exchange came after a match in which Mysterio never made it into the Money in the Bank field. WWE posted the 619 clip featuring Dragon Lee, giving Mysterio a chance to respond directly in the comments.

He simply wrote, “gomd.”

The four letters are a blunt version of “get off my d***,” matching the frustrated tone behind the message. There was no longer a statement from Mysterio attached to the comment.

Penta was the one who moved forward from the Triple Threat, leaving Mysterio without the Money in the Bank spot. Dragon Lee was also part of the match, while Solo Sikoa's absence changed the original setup.

Mysterio and Lee were initially supposed to face Sikoa in the qualifier. Sikoa was kidnapped during the show, and Penta was brought in as his replacement.

That left Mysterio having to deal with a completely different opponent before the match even played out. Penta eventually secured the qualification, while Mysterio's 619 on Lee became the clip WWE chose to share afterwards.

Omos says Dominik Mysterio could have another ally in The Judgment Day

Away from WWE, Mysterio and Omos are stablemates in El Ojo over at Lucha Libre AAA. Omos has also made it clear that he would be open to joining Mysterio in The Judgment Day if the right offer comes along.

Speaking on Busted Open, Omos said Mysterio has not offered him a place in the WWE faction yet.

“No, he hasn't. But my services are available for the right price. [I'm] ready to go be at his side and help him conquer the world,” Omos said.

He also described Mysterio as “one of the hottest heels in the business, if not the hottest heel in the business.” Omos added that Mysterio knows how to reach him whenever he is ready.

Mysterio has also recently lost the AAA Mega Championship to El Grande Americano at Triplemania 34. In WWE, The Judgment Day lost the Women's World Championship after Liv Morgan was beaten by Stephanie Vaquer at a live event in Chile.