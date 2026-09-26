Avery Styles is heading into his first TNA in-ring match at Bound For Glory, with the 19-year-old officially added to the Call Your Shot Gauntlet on October 11. The announcement came during the September 24 episode of Impact!, where Frankie Kazarian told Avery the news and also confirmed that he will enter the match himself. Avery only started wrestling professionally earlier this year after TNA signed him in August. Now, his first TNA match comes with a major opportunity attached: the winner receives a trophy and can challenge for any TNA championship whenever they choose.

.@Averystyless will make his TNA in-ring debut at #TNABoundForGlory in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, and @FrankieKazarian is entering the match too! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/6bcCZ17U6e — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 25, 2026

Avery Styles gets his first TNA match at Bound For Glory

The Call Your Shot Gauntlet gives Avery a pretty wild first assignment. Winning the match would allow him to pick a TNA championship and decide when he wants to challenge for it.

That opportunity came only months into his professional wrestling career. Avery is also entering TNA as the son of AJ Styles, but the 19-year-old has started building his own path after signing with the company in August.

Frankie Kazarian delivered the announcement on Impact! and also revealed that he would be part of the same match. Avery now has his first TNA appearance lined up for one of the promotion's major events.

There is another name already tied to Avery's TNA run, too. AJ Francis, formerly known as WWE's Top Dolla, previously challenged him to a match.

AJ Francis has already called out AJ Styles' son

Francis' issue with Avery is actually tied to AJ Styles. He claimed he had been trying to fight AJ for years and pointed to an earlier SmackDown incident between them.

“I'm calling him out because his daddy is ducking me,” Francis said on SA Live. “I've been trying to fight his daddy for years.”

Francis then recalled AJ hitting him with a Phenomenal Forearm after their match and said he had wanted to face him ever since. Avery's arrival in TNA gave Francis another target from the Styles family.

“Now, because his son is in TNA, I'm gonna spank his son like he should have a long time ago,” Francis added.

Avery had accepted Francis' challenge previously, but Kazarian stopped the match from becoming official at that point. With Avery now booked for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, the earlier challenge is still hanging there, while the exact outcome of his debut match is not yet known.