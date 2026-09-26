Paige has responded after her SmackDown entrance was left out of the broadcast, with the former Divas Champion brushing off the WWE snub. She appeared on the blue brand this week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, teaming with Tiffany Stratton and the WWE Women's Champion against Fatal Influence. Her entrance occurred during a commercial break, so viewers watching the broadcast did not see it. Paige later addressed the omission on X, saying, “Trust me, my entrance was superrrr cool, just that damn commercial break got in the way.” The night ended with another setback for Nikki Bella on SmackDown.

Trust me, my entrance was superrrr cool, just that damn commercial break got in the way.. — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 26, 2026

Paige jokes about her entrance being cut from the SmackDown broadcast

Paige's response to the missing entrance was pretty simple. She saw the comments about the broadcast and replied on X instead of making a big deal out of it. “Trust me, my entrance was superrrr cool, just that damn commercial break got in the way..” she wrote. The former Divas Champion was in Indianapolis for a six-woman tag match, joining Tiffany Stratton and the WWE Women's Champion against Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

The entrance itself occurred during a commercial break on SmackDown, so viewers at home did not see it on the broadcast. Paige still got her entrance in the arena before starting the match for her team, and she had control early on.

Nikki Bella gets involved as Fatal Influence beats Paige's team

Fatal Influence eventually worked their way back into the match. Paige hit Jacy Jayne with a Paige Turner and went for the pin, but Fallon Henley broke it up. Chelsea Green then dealt with Henley and Lainey Reid before Nikki Bella appeared at ringside.

Jayne is the Women's US Champion, making her the target of Paige's biggest opening. The Paige Turner nearly gave her team the fall, but Henley stopped the count. Nikki's role came seconds later, when she targeted Chelsea Green rather than Paige directly, changing the finish without entering the match herself.

Bella tripped Green as The Glampire hit the ropes, giving Jayne the opening she needed. Jayne followed with the Rolling Encore and pinned Paige, handing Fatal Influence the win.

The finish also added another part to Paige and Nikki Bella's ongoing issue. At SummerSlam, Bella turned on Paige after their six-woman tag match against Fatal Influence, blaming her for losing the Women's Tag Team Titles and saying Paige had gotten in her way.

The two later wrestled on the September 11 episode of SmackDown, where Bella picked up the pinfall after putting her feet on the ropes. Bella's actions suggest the feud with Paige is not finished yet after their latest SmackDown encounter.