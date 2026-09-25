Lash Legend has revealed that she received death threats on social media after missing a game-winning shot during her basketball career. Speaking to Stephanie McMahon on What's Your Story?, the WWE star explained that the online abuse became so intense that she eventually switched off her social media notifications. Legend said she has kept them off for “almost a decade.” Before joining WWE, she had dealt with the ugly side of being a public athlete, despite putting together a strong college career that included a rebounding record. She also admitted that the experience changed how she handles social media today.

Trick Williams calling Lash legend while she's on podcast with Stephanie ???? pic.twitter.com/tiSf7V785P — ғᴀɪᴛʜ ♡⚠ (@usos_cautionary) September 25, 2026

Lash Legend says a missed shot brought death threats online

Legend was discussing her time in basketball when she explained how quickly online support could disappear after one bad moment. She said she had “a double-double” and had done “a lot of great things,” while also pointing out that she still holds the NCAA rebounding record.

Then came the missed game winner.

“I did miss a game winner. Oh, those fans turn on you so quick. Ooh. Death threats. Like, it was crazy,” Legend said.

The comments were not described as coming from one specific platform or from a group of people. Legend's account was about what she experienced around basketball and how she reacted to it afterwards.

She said the abuse was enough to make her rethink how she used social media. Rather than keeping notifications active and seeing every message as it arrived, she chose to shut them off.

Why Lash Legend has kept social media notifications off for years

Legend said the decision stuck with her long after that basketball experience. “From that point on, I said, ‘Oh no, I'm not dealing with this.' So I turned off all my notifications,” she explained. She added that the notifications have been off for “almost a decade.”

That habit has carried into her WWE career. Legend is now part of The Irresistible Forces with Nia Jax on SmackDown, after previously working in NXT. The two have teamed up during Legend's rise on the brand.

Away from WWE storylines, Legend is married to fellow WWE star Trick Williams. The pair met while working together in NXT, and Legend has since moved onto the same WWE brand as her husband.

Her comments also provide context for why she does not keep social media notifications turned on, even as her wrestling career continues to grow. The reason she gave goes back to basketball, where one missed shot was followed by messages she described as death threats.

Legend's career has since moved from college basketball into WWE, but she has kept the same boundary around her online notifications for years.