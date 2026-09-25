Former WWE stars Krissy Vaine and Jimmy Wang Yang are back together after a breakup that left them apart for weeks. Vaine shared that the couple had fallen out after a miscommunication grew into an argument, with the pressure of their long-distance relationship adding to it. They eventually decided to meet halfway with their families to discuss whether the relationship could be repaired. That conversation ended with both choosing to try again. Vaine has now spoken about what happened, admitting that the pair had been dealing with fear, major life changes and the challenge of bringing two lives together.

Why Krissy Vaine And Jimmy Wang Yang Broke Up

Vaine joined WWE in 2007, appearing on SmackDown before leaving days later, while Yang had multiple WWE stints during the 2000s, making familiar names from the company's past.

The breakup occurred as Vaine and Yang were nearing the one-year mark of their long-distance relationship. They had expected to be under one roof after a year, but Vaine said the approaching change brought more pressure and nerves. Small problems started piling up, becoming reasons to fight rather than deal with the larger changes in front of them.

Vaine said the problem turned into weeks of both refusing to move from their positions. “We both stubbornly stood on our hills for weeks,” she wrote, calling that period “horrendous.” She said neither wanted to repeat that experience, while also admitting, “We aren't perfect. We have our issues just like anyone else.”

“The truth is, long distance has been HARD on both of us,” Vaine wrote. She explained that both had spent years living separately, with their own kids, homes, routines, and families. Combining those lives meant plenty of fear, and she admitted, “We freaking broke.”

How Krissy Vaine And Jimmy Wang Yang Repaired Their Relationship

After the split, Vaine said she realised she still had “a wall” up with Yang only after losing him. She described already having a full life, but said it did not feel the same without the person she loved sharing it with.

The two then made a direct effort to fix things. Vaine said she and Yang each drove 3.5 hours with their families to meet in the middle and ask one question: “Can we repair this?” The answer, in her words, was a “big ol hell yeah.”

Vaine made clear that getting back together did not mean everything suddenly became perfect. “We are NOT perfect,” she wrote, before adding that they “deeply love each other.” She also said their breakup happened in front of everyone, but added, “If the breakdown happened out loud, maybe the breakthrough can happen out loud too.”

The post ended with Vaine telling Yang, “Breakthrough > Breakdown.” She also shared photos of the pair together and used the hashtags #vaineyang and #143.