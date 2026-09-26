The Undertaker brought back his iconic Deadman presentation during a Savannah Bananas game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, giving fans a classic WWE-style entrance away from the wrestling ring. His theme played, smoke filled the stadium, and druids walked onto the field before the WWE Hall of Famer appeared carrying his urn. The 61-year-old then delivered the closing Banana Ball to the mound during the ninth inning and gave the camera his famous throat-slit gesture. The appearance came years after his 2020 in-ring retirement, with the former WWE star once again briefly stepping out as the Deadman.

The Undertaker is here!!! pic.twitter.com/5IV4KWazch — Kasey Jarvis (@BaseballKing162) September 26, 2026

The Undertaker recreated his classic entrance at the Savannah Bananas game

The baseball crowd got more than a regular sports appearance when The Undertaker's music hit. Smoke rolled through Globe Life Field, followed by the druids who were once part of his WWE entrances. He then walked down the middle of them with the urn in his hands.

The presentation was not a full return to the exact gear fans knew from his wrestling days. He did not wear the familiar long coat and black hat, but the entrance still featured several trademarks associated with his Deadman character.

Later in the ninth inning, The Phenom took the mound to deliver the closing Banana Ball. The stadium camera then focused on him, and he answered with the signature throat-slit gesture.

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after roughly three decades as a WWE performer. Since then, his appearances have been occasional, and he has also moved into entertainment outside WWE, hosting his own podcast. He has also appeared at other events outside WWE since his retirement.

Omos reveals that The Undertaker also approved two signature moves

The Undertaker's influence was also discussed recently by Omos, who has started using two moves strongly associated with the WWE legend. The Nigerian Giant has been seen combining Snake Eyes with a Big Boot during his matches.

Speaking with Adrian Hernandez, Omos explained why he contacted The Undertaker before adding the moves to his arsenal.

“Being brought up by old-school guys, I knew I had to ask for permission,” Omos said.

According to Omos, The Undertaker had no hesitation about giving him approval. The big man has also added the Last Ride to his moveset after getting permission from The Phenom.

Those moves are only part of The Undertaker's long WWE arsenal. His best-known finishers included the Tombstone Piledriver and Last Ride, while Hell's Gate was another submission he used during his career.

The Savannah Bananas' appearance gave The Undertaker a chance to use the Deadman presentation again, this time on a baseball field rather than inside a WWE arena.