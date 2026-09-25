WWE SmackDown returns to Indianapolis on September 25 with three matches already announced, including the final Money in the Bank qualifying bouts and a United States Championship steel cage match. Trick Williams will put his title on the line against Baron Corbin, while CM Punk, Finn Balor and Gunther fight for a place in the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Giulia, Charlotte Flair and Lash Legend will compete for the women's spot. The show takes place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with USA Network carrying the U.S. broadcast at 8 p.m. ET. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Gunther and Trick Williams are also listed among the featured Superstars.

The card for tomorrow's SmackDown...



- Undisputed Champ Sami Zayn appears

- Cody Rhodes is advertised

- Finn Bálor vs. CM Punk vs. GUNTHER (MITB Qualifier)

- Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend (MITB Qualifier)

- Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin — Steel Cage Match (United… pic.twitter.com/JOeUhYjFit — EliteRockerz ???? (@EliteClubS0B) September 24, 2026

WWE SmackDown Tonight Full Match Card

The United States Championship gets a steel cage stipulation as Trick Williams faces Baron Corbin again. Williams regained the title from Corbin at Sunday Night's Main Event after Corbin had previously taken it from him at SummerSlam. WWE says their rivalry has included several physical confrontations since Corbin's return, and Friday's match gives Corbin another shot at the championship.

The other two matches are tied directly to Money in the Bank. CM Punk, Finn Balor and Gunther will meet in the men's qualifier, while Giulia, Charlotte Flair and Lash Legend will compete in the women's qualifier. The winners will take the remaining SmackDown spots in their respective ladder matches heading into Money in the Bank.

WWE SmackDown advertised match card:

Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin - United States Championship Steel Cage Match

- United States Championship Steel Cage Match CM Punk vs. Finn Balor vs. Gunther - Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

- Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend - Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

The Money in the Bank field is already partly set. Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams and Penta have qualified for the men's ladder match, while Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne and Roxanne Perez are in the women's field. The remaining qualifying spots are being decided on Raw and SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Tonight Start Time and Streaming Details

SmackDown goes live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with the U.S. broadcast starting at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT on USA Network. WWE's official listing also confirms Indianapolis as the venue for the September 25 episode.

For viewers watching from other regions, the listed start times are:

USA: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT, Friday

8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT, Friday Canada: 8 PM ET, Friday

8 PM ET, Friday Mexico: 7 PM CT, Friday

7 PM CT, Friday Ireland: 1 AM IST, Saturday

1 AM IST, Saturday United Kingdom: 1 AM BST, Saturday

1 AM BST, Saturday India: 5:30 AM IST, Saturday

5:30 AM IST, Saturday Australia: 10 AM AEST, Saturday

10 AM AEST, Saturday France: 2 AM CEST, Saturday

2 AM CEST, Saturday Saudi Arabia: 3 AM AST, Saturday

3 AM AST, Saturday Japan: 9 AM JST, Saturday

The U.S. broadcast is on USA Network. International viewing details vary by region, with WWE's current listings showing Netflix for several international markets.

Money in the Bank is scheduled for October 10 in New Orleans, where the completed men's and women's ladder-match fields will compete for the briefcases.