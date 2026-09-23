946 has made The Bloodline a target several times, but Journey Fatu clearly isn't treating the attacks as something that will scare his family away. The group involving Royce Keys and OTM has ambushed members of The Bloodline, and things went even further when their car was set on fire. Their latest move was arguably the biggest one yet, with Solo Sikoa being kidnapped on WWE RAW just before he was supposed to compete in a Money in the Bank qualifier. Journey, the brother of Jacob Fatu, addressed the situation while speaking to MuscleManMalcolm. Instead of sounding intimidated by what 946 had done, he pointed toward the environment his family grew up in. His message was pretty direct: attempts to frighten them with violence are not exactly new territory. Journey said that before they became professional wrestlers, they were already dealing with things like burning cars, sirens and crime around their neighborhoods.

Journey Fatu Says 946 Cannot Scare His Family

The warning from Journey came after 946 had repeatedly gone after The Bloodline. Their attacks included setting the family's car on fire, a move that was clearly meant to send a message.

Journey's response was that the tactic simply doesn't have the effect 946 may want. He explained that his family grew up seeing situations like this regularly, rather than discovering them only after becoming wrestlers.

"Cars on fire, sirens, that was an everyday thing," Journey said. He also mentioned seeing people get mugged while walking through parks.

That background shaped the rest of his message. Journey wasn't presenting the attacks as something unfamiliar. If anything, he was challenging 946 to keep going.

Solo Sikoa's Kidnapping Took The Feud To Another Level

The situation became much more serious on the latest RAW when Solo Sikoa was taken by 946 before his scheduled Money in the Bank qualifier.

Sikoa was supposed to compete in a Triple Threat against Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee. The attack stopped that from happening, leaving him unable to take part in the match.

The kidnapping added another major incident to a feud that had already included repeated ambushes and the burning of The Bloodline's car. 946's actions are no longer limited to sending warnings from a distance. Solo was directly removed from a match.

Journey's comments came with that latest attack hanging over the situation, making his "keep trying" message even more pointed.

Jacob Fatu's Family Background Adds More Context

Journey's comments also connect with the larger story surrounding Jacob Fatu. The Bloodline member has previously spoken openly about difficult parts of his life before joining WWE.

During an appearance on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story? podcast, Jacob revealed that addiction issues nearly stopped him from getting signed. WWE had initially passed on him, and he spent 19 days unsure whether he would still have a job.

Jacob said Triple H ultimately gave him another opportunity, with the condition that his addiction issues had to stop. "Everybody deserves a second chance," was the message he recalled hearing.

Now, while The Bloodline deals with 946, Journey's comments put the family's resilience at the center of his response. His final challenge was simple and blunt: "Keep trying, how about that?"