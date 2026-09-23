Jey Uso is not taking what happened to Solo Sikoa lightly. After 946 targeted the Bloodline on Monday Night RAW and took Solo away, Jey made his feelings pretty clear with a public message aimed directly at Royce Keys and his faction. The situation has now turned personal for the former World Heavyweight Champion, especially with his younger brother being the one caught in the middle of it. The attack happened after weeks of 946 going after members of the Bloodline. This time, though, the faction took things further by kidnapping Solo and leaving him at an abandoned location. The rest of the Bloodline were left trying to find him, while Jey chose to address the people responsible instead of keeping quiet. His Instagram Stories carried a very direct warning, and there wasn't much room for guessing what he meant.

Jey Uso posted this story on his Instagram acount.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@uceyjucey

Jey Uso Sends A Blunt Warning To 946 After Solo Is Taken

Jey's reaction came through Instagram, where he called out the group for going after his brother. His message was short, angry, and very much in his own style.

“Ey 496 or 946 whatever it us uce leave my babybro solo alone or imma drill you a** uce.”

He followed that up with another brief message that made his tone even clearer:

“I am serious.”

There was no long explanation attached. Jey simply made it known that he wants Solo left alone, while directing the threat toward Keys and his subjects.

For 946, the warning comes after the faction's latest move against the Bloodline. Solo had been targeted and removed from the situation, leaving his family searching for him. Jey's response now adds another layer to the conflict, with his attention firmly on the group behind the kidnapping.

Jey's Defense Of Roman Reigns Shows How Protective He Is Of Family

Jey's reaction also fits with the way he has recently spoken about his family. He has been openly protective of the Bloodline, particularly when it comes to Roman Reigns.

During an interview with Jackie Redmond, Jey pushed back against people he felt were disrespecting his cousin. He called Reigns the “highest draw” and a “box office draw,” before making his frustration even more obvious.

“He is the damn man and I'm tired of y'all not putting respect on my family.”

Jey also pointed to what happens whenever Reigns appears, saying, “Tribal Chief show up, ratings go up,” and describing the reaction to his entrance as a moment where “eyes are glued to the screen.”

Now, with Solo missing and 946 directly involved, that same family-first attitude has turned into a warning. Jey has already made his position public. The search for Solo continues, while Keys and his faction now know exactly how seriously Jey is taking their latest move.