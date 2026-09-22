IYO SKY has been one of WWE's most recognizable women's wrestlers since joining the company in 2018. She has been wrestling for nearly two decades, but she does not expect to still be in the ring when she turns 50. Rey Mysterio, her favorite wrestler, has continued his career into his 50s, but SKY does not see herself taking the same path. Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show with David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide, SKY also talked about being called the best wrestler in the world, her life outside wrestling and Rhea Ripley's injury.

IYO SKY Talks About Wrestling At 50 and Being Called The Best

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, SKY named Rey Mysterio as her favorite wrestler of all time. She was then asked if she would still be wrestling at 50 like Mysterio. SKY laughed before explaining why she does not see herself doing that with her current style.

“I hope that my answer is no. My style is very different. I cannot imagine putting a trash can on my head and jumping from the cage at 50 years old.”

SKY has previously done exactly that at WarGames, jumping from the cage with a trash can over her head and body. When asked if the spot hurt, she said the fear was even bigger because she could not see anything.

“Yes, yes. Hurts, but scary. Much scarier because you're completely blind and it's so dark. I cannot see anything and I have to jump off a high cage. It's more scary than hurts, but it hurts too.”

On the same show, SKY was also asked if she considers herself the best wrestler in the world. She said she could not call herself that, but was grateful that others viewed her that way.

“Yeah, I really hope so. I'm doing my best, but I cannot say I am the best. If you guys are saying that, I'm so grateful. I will keep doing what I'm doing.”

SKY also addressed whether more attention was being paid to her personal life after her marriage to Nakamura became public. She said, “I hope not [laughs],” before adding that wrestling and WWE remain her priority.

IYO SKY Opens Up About Rhea Ripley's Injury

SKY also spoke about Rhea Ripley during The Ringer Wrestling Show. She said they had not talked much because she is not a texting or phone-call person, but she understood why Ripley needed time away. SKY said Ripley had been very busy with main events, championship matches and media interviews.

SKY also recalled Ripley's busy schedule when they were known as RhiYo. She said she sometimes watched Ripley and thought she was overworking herself. SKY admitted that Ripley's injury made her sad, but she believes Ripley will return stronger because of her personality.

IYO SKY Returns To RAW In Triple Threat Match

SKY returned to the ring on Monday's RAW in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Roxanne Perez and La Catalina. She hit a double Bullet Train Attack on both opponents before going for the Over the Moonsault.

Perez moved out of the way, leaving La Catalina to take the move. Perez then hit SKY with Pop Rox to win the match and qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.