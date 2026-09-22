Becky Lynch had a lot more on her mind than just the Women's World Championship during the latest WWE RAW. When The Judgment Day were airing their frustrations in the ring, Lynch stepped into the conversation and turned her attention toward JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace was already dealing with Joe Hendry, but The Man had a very different message for him. She brought up his family, his role inside The Judgment Day, and then delivered the line that stood out most: "I expected more of you. We both did." The comment came during a segment where several stories were colliding. Liv Morgan was still angry about losing the Women's World Championship in Santiago, Chile, and accused Lynch of costing her the title while serving as special guest referee. Lynch defended the way she handled that match before making it clear that she believes she should be next for Stephanie Vaquer's championship. In between all that, McDonagh became the target of a very personal verbal attack.

Becky Lynch Calls Out JD McDonagh Over His Judgment Day Role

Lynch didn't simply insult McDonagh and move on. She specifically referenced his position inside The Judgment Day while responding to what had been said during the segment.

Earlier, McDonagh had fired back at Joe Hendry for comparing his father to a Funko Pop figure. Lynch used that situation against him, bringing up the criticism surrounding his place in the group.

"Jordan Devlin McDonagh," she said, before claiming she had spoken with his mother. Lynch said McDonagh was dressed in "gangwear," acting as a "towel boy" for what she called "a bunch of inept dopes." She also mocked him for getting "owned by a Funko Pop."

Then came the sharper part: "I expected more of you. We both did."

The Irish Connection Made The Exchange More Personal

There is another layer to Lynch and McDonagh's confrontation. Both wrestlers came through the Irish independent wrestling scene before eventually making their way into WWE.

Now, though, their paths are moving in very different directions. Lynch is involved in the Women's World Championship picture and is feuding with McDonagh's Judgment Day teammate, Liv Morgan. McDonagh, meanwhile, is dealing with Joe Hendry.

That overlap gave Lynch a reason to step into the segment, but her comments about McDonagh were separate from the championship issue. She was questioning what happened to the wrestler she once expected more from.

Becky Lynch Wants Stephanie Vaquer's Championship Next

After taking her shot at McDonagh, Lynch also made her own championship intentions clear. She claimed she was next in line for the Women's World Championship, putting Stephanie Vaquer directly in her sights.

Vaquer currently holds the title after winning it from Morgan in Santiago, Chile, in a match where Lynch served as the special guest referee. Morgan has disputed that result, while Lynch has defended her work as the official.

For Lynch, the argument is now bigger than that single match. She wants the championship herself, and her RAW appearance made that position clear. Her next major focus is therefore tied to Vaquer's title, even as the dispute involving Morgan continues.