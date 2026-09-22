Roxanne Perez is not looking at Money in the Bank as just another match on her WWE schedule. After punching her ticket into the Women's Ladder Match on the September 21 episode of RAW, the former NXT Women's Champion made it pretty clear that one briefcase is only part of what she wants. Perez has her eyes on another championship too, and she believes both achievements could completely change her position in WWE. Her confidence was on full display backstage after the qualifying victory. Perez declared that she is on the way to becoming the “most powerful woman in WWE,” while also naming the Money in the Bank contract and AAA Reina de Reinas Championship among her targets. It is a very ambitious plan, especially since she already has a title opportunity waiting at World's Collide. Now the question is whether she can actually turn all those plans into championships.

Roxanne Perez Earned Her Money In The Bank Spot Against Two Champions

Perez had to get through a difficult Triple Threat to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank match. Her opponents were IYO SKY and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina, and the finish gave her a narrow opening to capitalize on.

SKY hit Catalina with the Over the Moonsault, leaving Perez with the chance she needed. She followed with Pop Rox and pinned SKY, officially securing her place in the ladder match.

That victory gives Perez another shot at the briefcase after she competed in last year's Women's Money in the Bank match. She now joins Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, and Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne as confirmed participants, with additional spots still available.

She Is Also Chasing The AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

The Money in the Bank opportunity is only one half of Perez's current plan. Earlier this month, she won a Fatal Four-Way at AAA TripleMania 34 to become the No. 1 contender for the Reina de Reinas Championship.

Perez defeated Nattie, La Hiedra, and Faby Apache to earn that position. La Catalina later became the champion, which set up Perez's title opportunity at World's Collide.

That makes her backstage comments on RAW even more specific. She has talked about winning the Reina de Reinas Championship and then becoming Miss Money in the Bank, rather than settling for one major achievement.

Perez Has Put A Huge Target On Her Own Ambitions

The former NXT Women's Champion now has two major opportunities in front of her, but they come through very different paths. One requires winning a ladder match, while the other comes from her already-established No. 1 contender status.

For Perez, the RAW victory showed exactly how quickly she can take advantage when an opening appears. Her next challenge is turning that moment into something much bigger, with World's Collide and Money in the Bank both tied directly to the goals she laid out.

Her statement was simple: she doesn't want just another opportunity. Perez wants the titles, the briefcase, and the position that comes with both.