Stephanie Vaquer had plenty to say on the latest WWE RAW, especially after Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch got pulled into the same title picture. But during the heated exchange, The Dark Angel made one small mistake that was easy to overlook. While defending Lynch's actions from their recent championship match, Vaquer accidentally referred to her as Liv Morgan. The wording was brief, yet it changed the meaning of what Vaquer was trying to say. She was talking about Lynch serving as the special guest referee when she mistakenly said, “Liv was doing her job as a referee.” Lynch was obviously the official in that match, while Morgan was the challenger. The botch happened in the middle of a much bigger confrontation, so it passed by without becoming the focus of the segment.

La Primera and reigning Women's World Champion @Steph_Vaquer is willing to give @YaOnlyLivvOnce a rematch!



AND will give @BeckyLynchWWE her shot at a later date!



REAL CHAMP RIGHT THERE ???? pic.twitter.com/O9WszYcvZQ — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2026

Vaquer Mixed Up Becky Lynch And Liv Morgan During Her Promo

The confusion came after Becky Lynch made her presence felt during The Judgment Day's in-ring promo. Morgan was still angry about losing the Women's World Championship to Vaquer and called the result the “Santiago Scre*job.”

Morgan also accused Lynch of being a corrupt referee, which brought The Man into the confrontation. Lynch then made her own claim for the Women's World Championship.

That set up Vaquer's response. Once she addressed the two potential challengers, she tried to defend Lynch's performance as referee. Instead, she used Morgan's name while making the point.

It was a quick slip, but the wording was clear enough to stand out when the segment was watched closely.

The Mistake Came After A Complicated Championship Story

The RAW promo was tied to an earlier title match in Santiago, Chile, where Morgan defended the Women's World Championship against Vaquer. Lynch served as the special guest referee for that bout.

Vaquer eventually pinned Morgan to win the championship in her home country. The victory also allowed her to avenge her WrestleMania 42 loss to Morgan, where she had previously dropped the title.

That history explains why all three women were sharing the spotlight on RAW. Morgan wanted to challenge the legitimacy of her title loss, Lynch wanted a championship opportunity, and Vaquer was now defending her position as champion.

Vaquer Returned After A Long WWE Hiatus

The RAW segment also came after a difficult period away from television for Vaquer. Following her loss to Morgan at WrestleMania 42 in April, she was attacked by The Judgment Day on RAW.

The angle was used to write her off WWE programming because of a real-life injury. During her time away, Vaquer later revealed that she had undergone surgery.

Speaking to Rueda en el Ring, she described the recovery period as extremely difficult, particularly because she could not train.

“It was difficult. It was very difficult,” Vaquer said, explaining that coming out of surgery and having to wait without training was one of the hardest things she had dealt with.

She returned after SummerSlam 2026 and quickly put her focus back on the Women's World Championship. Now, after the latest RAW confrontation, another match with Morgan appears to be taking shape, while Lynch has also inserted herself into the championship picture.