JD McDonagh has responded after Becky Lynch took aim at him during Monday's episode of WWE RAW. Lynch appeared in the crowd during The Judgment Day's in-ring segment and directed several insults at McDonagh, including comments about his work with the group and his mother's view of it. McDonagh addressed the segment on social media Tuesday morning, claiming he has a serious case against WWE for workplace bullying. He also accused Lynch of dead-naming him during the segment. McDonagh shared his response after Lynch spoke about his role in The Judgment Day and brought his mother into the conversation.

JD McDonagh Accuses WWE Of Workplace Bullying After Becky Lynch Segment

JD McDonagh shared his responded on social media Tuesday morning after Becky Lynch targeted him during Monday's episode of WWE RAW. McDonagh said he believes he has a serious case against WWE for workplace bullying and claimed that he is being body-shamed on television every week.

“I think I have a serious case against @WWE for workplace bullying. I get body shamed on TV every week, and to top it all off, @BeckyLynchWWE just dead-named me!! The problem with people today is, no one gives a damn about you if you're a rich, handsome, straight white man.”

Lynch came through the crowd during The Judgment Day's in-ring promo on RAW. She spoke about McDonagh's mother and said she was worried about her son's role in The Judgment Day. Lynch also mocked McDonagh for working as a “towel boy” for the group and took a shot at him being beaten by a Funko Pop.

McDonagh is currently performing on WWE RAW under his ring name. He is also a member of The Judgment Day alongside Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

McDonagh Remains Part Of The Judgment Day On WWE RAW

McDonagh has been with WWE since 2022, working in NXT before joining the main roster in 2023. He has also spent time away from RAW because of injuries, including a wrist injury that kept him out from December 2025 until February 2026. He returned to the RAW roster in February and is currently listed in the mid card.

The wrestler has won three WWE championships in his career. He held the World Tag Team Championship twice with Finn Bálor and also won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship once.