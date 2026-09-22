WWE NXT returns Tuesday night with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicking off, bringing a 14-team tournament back to the brand for the first time since 2014. The opening night also has Zilla Fatu, Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux taking on Birthright, while La Catalina and Thea Hail face Kelani Jordan and Zaria. Mason Rook also enters the show as the new No. 1 contender for Grayson Waller's NXT Championship. Myles Borne's latest betrayal of Tavion Heights adds another unresolved issue to the card.

WWE NXT Start Time And How To Watch Tonight

The September 22 episode comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Fans can catch the show on The CW Network.

Here are the key details:

Date: September 22, 2026

September 22, 2026 Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida Streaming: The CW Network

The main attraction is obviously the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced the tournament on last week's show, confirming a 14-team field for this year's competition.

There are some serious names involved. The field includes NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, AAA Tag Team Champions El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno, Fraxiom, Los Americanos, DarkState, Birthright and The Creed Brothers.

The Creed Brothers have already won the tournament, taking the 2022 edition.

Full WWE NXT Match Card For September 22

The announced card currently includes the following matches:

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Tournament begins

Tournament begins Zilla Fatu, Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux vs. Birthright: Lexis King, Uriah Connors and Channing Lorenzo

Lexis King, Uriah Connors and Channing Lorenzo La Catalina and Thea Hail vs. Kelani Jordan and Zaria

The six-man tag has some history behind it. Birthright previously tried getting Zilla Fatu to join the faction, but he turned down the proposal. Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux have also had issues with the group, so the three now have a common opponent.

The women's match has its own title-related angle. La Catalina made a surprise appearance on the previous NXT episode and confronted NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan. NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria also got involved, while Thea Hail made it clear she wants a championship.

What Else Is Happening On WWE NXT Tonight?

Mason Rook's next move is another major part of the episode. He earned a shot at Grayson Waller's NXT Championship by winning a Triple Threat Match against former champion Tony D'Angelo and Saquon Shugars.

That gives Rook a championship opportunity, but the show also has another personal issue hanging over it.

Myles Borne betrayed Tavion Heights again after offering what was described as an insincere public apology. The latest development leaves their situation unresolved heading into Tuesday's episode.

With the Dusty Classic starting and multiple title stories already in motion, NXT has several threads to follow beyond the tournament itself.