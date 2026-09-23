Roman Reigns is entering a different stage of his WWE career after spending years as one of the company's leading stars. The Tribal Chief has started talking more about the younger wrestlers coming through WWE and what could happen as they take on bigger roles. During a recent interview with Mark Elibert of Complex, Reigns also discussed the future of WWE as he looks at the next generation of stars.

Reigns believes Cody Rhodes is capable of carrying WWE, while he also sees more stories ahead for himself. The Tribal Chief said the rise of younger wrestlers could create new matchups for him and left open the possibility of another run in the company.

Roman Reigns names Cody Rhodes as the one who can carry WWE

Reigns explained that becoming a top WWE star takes years of performing consistently and handling the demands that come with representing the company.

“As it's been shown with John and then also with me, it takes a decade or so. Can you perform every single time and then deliver when you're asked? Can you do it when you're tired? Can you do it when you're sick? Can you do it when you're hungover after WrestleMania? Can you carry the banner for this company? This is a billion-dollar machine. It's not easy. There's only been one who's been able to carry that banner. And that's been Cody.”

Reigns also spoke about his role with younger wrestlers. He said there is a responsibility for him to share his experience with the next generation, although his current position means he is not around the locker room as much as he was earlier in his career.

Reigns leaves the door open for another WWE run

Reigns said he still has several years of possible stories left, including situations that could develop as younger wrestlers grow. He also pointed to the possibility of future matchups that do not exist yet.

“As these young guys continue to grow, they're gonna create matchups and situations for me,” Reigns said. “As I'm phasing out and as they're really taking the helm, their superstardom, I think, will create those type of fantasy warfares.”

While Reigns is thinking about eventually phasing out, he is not putting a firm end date on his WWE career. He said staying in shape and doing his part could leave the door open for another run.

“If I stay in shape and I do my end of the job. I could possibly still have a whole ‘nother run that we didn't even think about.”

Reigns also discussed his growing Hollywood work, including his role as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. He said playing the character felt familiar because of the similarities he sees between Akuma and his Tribal Chief persona.